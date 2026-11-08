David Bukzin, Board Member, Israel Justice Organization

David Bukzin, a board member of the Israel Justice Organization, warned during the organization's solidarity mission to Israel that growing political divisions in the United States are threatening the longstanding relationship between the two countries. He expressed particular concern about changing attitudes toward Israel among younger Americans and called for a renewed effort to strengthen support for the Jewish state.

"The Israel Justice Organization is really built to show support and that bridge between the U.S. and Israel, and to build allies and bring important people back and forth," Bukzin explained. "It's really important these days, especially with this week's events in our elections, because I'm concerned about the America-U.S.-Israel relationship. There are dark forces in the United States now doing a great job trying to divide us."

Bukzin pointed to developments in Congress and the changing political landscape within the Democratic Party as particular causes for concern. In his assessment, support for Israel is becoming increasingly divided along party lines, with progressive movements gaining influence among Democrats.

"There's only 535 members of Congress, and less than half are Republicans who are basically, as a whole, standing behind Israel," he said. He warned that growing acceptance of anti-Israel positions within parts of the Democratic Party was contributing to a political climate in which antisemitism was becoming more acceptable.

Asked about the rise of isolationist voices and critics of Israel within the Republican Party as well, Bukzin acknowledged the concern but argued that the two parties were responding differently to their more extreme elements.

"The difference between, I think, the Democrats and the Republicans is the Republicans aren't really bringing it into their party," he explained.

Recalling his attendance at a Republican Jewish Coalition gala two years earlier, Bukzin said the message at the event was clear: "Tucker Carlson is not MAGA."

He argued that figures such as Candace Owens and Nick Fuentes were not being welcomed into the Republican mainstream in the same way that he believes progressive activists have gained acceptance within Democratic Party circles.

"The Democrats are bringing everybody into the tent, including the likes of Ilhan Omar," he said, pointing specifically to the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and their place within the party's broader political coalition.

Beyond the immediate political developments, however, Bukzin believes the deeper challenge lies in changing attitudes among younger Americans toward Israel and the values he sees as foundational to the U.S.-Israel relationship.

"I think the young people don't really see Israel and the Judeo-Christian values like we do," he said.

For Bukzin, the answer begins with education, but he argued that traditional efforts to confront antisemitism directly are not always effective in reaching younger audiences.

"It's got to be education of our young people. It's got to be sending a message in different ways," he explained. "These days, I think if you fight anti-Semitism head on, it offends more people than I think it wins people over."

Instead, he advocated an approach focused on communicating the importance of shared Judeo-Christian values, while also encouraging young people to reconsider ideas they may have absorbed about Israel and Western society. He also argued that some interpretations of Islam are incompatible with Western values.

The discussion also turned to the importance of bringing people to Israel to experience the country firsthand. Bukzin agreed that visiting Israel offers something that cannot be fully conveyed through political discussions or information alone.

That personal connection is part of the mission of the Israel Justice Organization, which seeks to strengthen relationships between Americans and Israelis through visits, engagement, and the development of networks of allies.

Bukzin emphasized that those efforts must increasingly focus on the next generation, particularly young Jewish Americans who will be responsible for maintaining support for Israel in the years ahead.

"It's all about also getting our youth engaged, because the youth do have a responsibility for the next generation," he said.

"If we don't have enough young Jewish youth, the next generation engaged, who's going to advocate for us?"