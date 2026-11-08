The US State Department has announced a $20 million reward for information on Iran's nuclear program.

The reward will be offered through the State Department's "Rewards for Justice" program (Rewards for Justice), which seeks information on various projects around the world.

The State Department is also offering political asylum to anyone who provides new information on Iran's nuclear program.

In its statement, the State Department said, "The money is offered in exchange for information on Iran's nuclear program, including information on facilities, equipment and personnel associated with the program".

The statement added, "Iran's failure to meet its safeguards obligations to the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has led to a loss of continuity in the agency's knowledge regarding the production and inventory of key components in Iran, such as nuclear centrifuges".

Satellite images released in recent weeks showed that Iran had begun extensive reconstruction work at missile sites destroyed in US and Israeli airstrikes.

President Trump previously boasted that the US had destroyed Iran's nuclear sites and warned, "The US will have to take action against 'Pickaxe Mountain'", but also qualified his remarks last Friday, saying, "Iran is very interested in reaching an agreement".