Thousands of Chabad emissaries from around the world gathered Sunday outside Chabad's world headquarters at 770 in Brooklyn, New York, for the traditional group photograph at the annual International Conference of Chabad-Lubavitch Emissaries.

The emissaries, who serve in 111 countries and more than 4,000 Jewish communities, stood shoulder to shoulder for a photograph that has become one of the conference's most recognizable traditions.

Chabad officials said this year's photograph carries special significance amid the challenges facing Jewish communities worldwide, conveying a message of unity, Jewish pride and resilience.

The conference coincides with the completion of the year-long recitation of Kaddish in memory of the 16 victims murdered in the Chabad Hanukkah celebration attack at Sydney's Bondi Beach last December. Among those murdered was Chabad emissary Rabbi Eli Schlanger.

כינוס השלוחים צילום: איציק בלניצקי

Rabbi Mendy Kotlarsky addressed the significance of this year's gathering, saying that even as Jewish communities face difficult challenges, emissaries continue their work around the world.

"Less than a year ago, we lost 16 precious souls in the horrific attack during the Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach. And yet, already the following evening, menorahs were lit in public squares around the world, with greater light and in unprecedented numbers," he said.

Throughout Jewish history, he added, the response to tragedy has always been to increase activity and spread more light.

"This photograph sends a clear message: The Jewish people are alive, strong and proud, and we are going nowhere," he said.

Meanwhile, Chabad reports significant growth in its global network of emissaries. Hundreds of new families joined over the past year, including approximately 70 in Israel.

The network now includes 6,489 emissary families worldwide, 1,401 of them in Israel.

Rabbi Yosef Yitzchak Aharonov, chairman of Chabad's Youth Organization in Israel, discussed the global outreach movement established by the Lubavitcher Rebbe and the role of Chabad houses in Jewish communities worldwide.

The term "Chabad House" has become an integral part of Jewish life, he said, but behind it stand decades of work and investment in building an international community network.

"A Jew can be very far from home and still know there is a door he can knock on without having to explain who he is or what his outlook is. He is Jewish, and therefore this is his home too," Rabbi Aharonov said.