New York City police are investigating a suspected antisemitic assault in the Williamsburg neighborhood of Brooklyn after a 52-year-old man dressed in Hasidic attire was attacked yesterday morning while walking to synagogue for prayers.

According to police, the suspect poured an unidentified liquid on the victim before severely beating him. The suspect was arrested, and the victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The attack occurred at approximately 8:40 a.m. at the intersection of Bedford and Heyward Streets, in an area home to a large Hasidic community.

According to the report, the victim was on his way to Shabbat morning prayers as his family was celebrating his son's Sheva Brachot, the traditional week of wedding celebrations.

Security camera footage released after the incident shows the victim attempting to protect himself before passersby intervene and overpower the attacker.'

Eyewitnesses reported the incident to members of the Shomrim neighborhood patrol organization, who detained the suspect until police arrived.

The suspect was identified as 26-year-old Berson Mohammed, an immigrant of Middle Eastern origin. The New York Police Department is investigating the assault as a suspected hate crime.