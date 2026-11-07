As a keen observer of Israel’s restoration and development, I am privileged to have lived through its rites of passage from a weak socialist backwater to a robust, knowledge based power, surviving isolation, political betrayal and existential threats to the present.

Teetering on the brink of demise/defeat following the traumatic events of 10/07/23 in Gaza, Jew hatred, boycotts and violence against Jews in western countries, most Israelis changed their way of thinking to embrace more hawkish positions. These positions have largely prevailed over the last two decades, much of which were underpinned by increasing isolation from Europe and the US.

Despite a vociferous and divisive population, Israel managed to achieve astonishing success in many ways. The trauma of the wars with Hamas/Gaza, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Iran had galvanised the country into some serious soul searching. Given the fragmented nature of Israel’s diverse communities, divisiveness had never really been fully resolved.

Nonetheless Israel strengthened its position militarily, diplomatically and economically.

Israel founded the Asian Horizon program together with India, Korea, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Thailand-all democracies with western type legal systems with no European type of “Jewish problems." Conceptually and operationally based on the defunct European Horizon 20 Project to stimulate innovation and research, Israel’s knowledge- based economy blossomed in multiple science-based start-ups. Unlike the EU Horizon, participating Israeli scientists were not restricted to the 1967 cease fire lines.

While rare intermittent military incursions continued, Israel revised its unique ’Purity of Arms’ rules of engagement and adopted the less stringent basic rules of NATO and other democracies. This resulted in a significant reduction of casualties and also improved morale without compromising the laws of war.

In addition, Israel had substantially extended its psych ops in dealing with its enemies. For too long, psych ops had been neglected with Israel relying mostly on hi tech weapons. In 2027, psych ops experts had been included in the security cabinet with good results. Recognizing that Arab culture largely consists of an honour-shame dichotomy, strategies were devised together with military initiatives that increased deterrence as well as demoralizing the enemy thereby reducing its confidence. Simultaneously with a military target bank, psych ops had also devised a bank of strategies which had proven to be highly valuable in controlling Jihadist terror. Many military initiatives were avoided simply by employing smart psych ops measures to good effect, thereby saving lives.

Demolishing terrorist homes was extended to adopting measures against collaborating significant others. Particularly effective was the administration of polygraph tests for the families of terrorists to ascertain if they were aware or complicit. While the law did not allow evidence based on a polygraph, the nature and serious consequences of terror were deemed to be exceptional. The reformed Supreme Court therefore ordered terror family members/friends to undergo three polygraph tests in the presence of a lawyer. The person being tested had to pass two. If the person failed, s/he was deported as an accomplice.

Terror attacks diminished significantly as a result. Israel pointed out to critics that similar laws in western democracies existed viz., Joint Criminal Enterprise, Conspiracy Liability and Common Purpose. The law turned out to be very effective when terrorists understood the consequences of their terror attacks. With their families deported, ‘martyrdom’ was no longer that attractive.

After decades of government hesitation following the realization that delays had brought no benefits from the international community, Israel applied sovereignty to Judea/Samaria. The Jewish population had substantially increased in large measure due to the decision to establish a railway system connecting major Judean/ Samarian towns which proved to be a game changer. Not unlike the establishment of European and American railways in the 19th century, Judea/ Samaria developed at a rapid pace. The railways had stimulated the economy with fast moving goods and services. Food prices also became cheaper. Roads were less crowded, less polluted and in good condition. Judea/Samaria became an appealing place to live in with attractive homes, parks and tree lined streets adding to the quality of life. Train services were connected to Jerusalem and Haifa, stimulating tourism and the performing arts. King David International Airport opened near Jerusalem, which increased international pilgrim visits.

Many new hi tech industries in Judea/Samaria attracted both native Israelis and new immigrants, many of whom had come from Europe and America to escape antisemitism.

The names Judea/Samaria became official by law. Foreign countries referring to the “West Bank" had their correspondence ignored.

The Haredi issues had also largely been settled. While Haredim were not forced to be combat soldiers if they did not want to be, they were all drafted as educators under the Rosh l’ Rosh Program. Military service was limited to mastering a rifle and then teaching the many secular Israelis who were ignorant of Judaism and Jewish history. Attending classes would be voluntary in a pleasant environment with snacks provided to encourage a friendly and informal atmosphere.

Another alternative, that also applied to Arab Israelis, would be national service where needed. The rabbinate agreed to the compromise as teaching Jews was considered Kiddush HaShem. A consequence of this program was that secular and Haredi Jews saw each other in a different and more respectful way, also reinforcing a sense of purpose for both groups. If a Haredi person decided he would later want to join another unit, he could do so. Many soldiers took advantage of the “Kumbaya Army" as the program was jokingly called.

With Israel now consisting of Judea/Samaria, the National Anthem reverted to part of its original text. Thus" lihyot am chofshi be-artzeinu," (To be free in our land) was replaced with" lihyot am chofshi le-eretz avoteinu" (Land of our Fathers) ending with Eretz Tzion Yerushalaim as it is now.

Israel, forever vigilant, had become an even more formidable power,

There was no turning back.