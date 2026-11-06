If the Israeli election results have you feeling discouraged, grab some popcorn. Israeli politics is providing enough drama for an entire television season, and the coalition negotiations have barely begun.

First, there's the celebrated “67-seat opposition majority that demands change". Really? Sounds impressive, until you remember that 19 of those seats belong to anti-Israel Arab parties who consider Hamas a charity organization! Those are 19 seats in Israel’s parliament who support the Oct 7 massacre and the destruction of Israel! Even when asked point-blank by President Herzog whether they would admit that Hamas is a terror organization, they said no!

Many voters for the opposition parties are internalizing that Eizenkot is seriously considering relying on these 19 votes to topple Netanyahu and set up an alternative government and they are in shock and angry. They understand these 19 seats represent a fifth column of Israeli jihadi citizens. While these two anti-Israel Arab parties are celebrating their major electoral gains and their pivotal role in denying Netanyahu a majority, they will be shocked at the price they eventually pay when the Jews of Israel finally decide to deal with them as the fifth column of jihadis that they are, in the future.

Then comes my favorite plot twist: the haredi draft.

Remember the bitter, divisive election campaign that turned the haredi draft issue into a political litmus test, convincing even many right-wing voters to support opposition parties? Liberman declared there would be absolutely no compromise. Eisenkot insisted he would rather go to another election than back down. The message couldn't have been clearer: No compromises. No exceptions. An absolute red line.

Guess what? Now Eizenkot and Liberman have announced they are willing to compromise on the haredi draft issue in order to make a government! Many of their voters are furious.

Whether or not they succeed in forming a government, these two issues alone have killed their political credibility. Many voters will punish them for even considering to work with the anti-Israel Arab parties and betray their campaign promise on the haredi draft issue.

And then there's the justice system.

Serious allegations of foreign interference, vote-buying and irregularities surrounding Arab-sector voting prompted a serious investigation by the intelligence services. Yet, the Attorney General is restricting the intelligence services from questioning Arab MKs and their aides allegedly connected with the fraud because “there is no evidence". And this has only intensified the controversy, making it look like a coverup.

Because in Netanyahu's trial, the recent cross-examination of former Attorney General Mandelblit exposed irregular and even alleged illegal misconduct by the Attorney General’s office and the police, exposing that there was no evidence to indict Netanyahu! Now we all know that it was a blatant political witch hunt by the judicial system to topple Netanyahu!

So, to indict Netanyahu, the Attorney General’s office allegedly fabricated evidence, but to investigate what the intelligence services are calling an electoral Oct. 7 fraud by jihadi countries to influence Israeli elections, that office claims there is no evidence to allow the Shin Bet to question Arab MKs and their aides.

Their corruption is getting center stage for all of Israel to see. And more of the Israeli public is paying attention.

So don't allow the headlines to consume you. Follow the facts, demand accountability, strengthen your faith and remember that the future of Israel is much bigger than any coalition negotiation.

And yes, keep the popcorn handy. This might just be the greatest political show on earth, as the political left red-green alliance, and its allies in the unelected deep state establishment, become so desperate to return to power that they seem determined to expose themselves for all to see, to stop Netanyahu from continuing as Prime Minister.

And through it all, I remain full of faith. The proud, strong Jewish people of Israel will prevail. There are tremendous challenges ahead, and nobody promised us a smooth road. But we have overcome far greater obstacles throughout our miraculous history. And we will model to the freedom loving world how to overcome the red-green jihadi alliance out to destroy al of our countries.

With God's help, and with more people waking up to reality, we will overcome these challenges too.

In the meantime, enjoy the show!

Am Yisrael Chai!!!