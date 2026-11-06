On the program 'Meeting of Extremes,' host Naveh Dromi interviewed former Labor Party MK Colette Avital and asked whether she agreed with the assertion that Yasser Arafat was a terrorist.

Avital responded, "Not that I'm aware of. Toward the end of his life, he was no longer a terrorist."

Dromi struggled to understand the response and asked, "Arafat wasn't a terrorist?"

The former MK replied, "Toward the end of his life, he signed agreements with the State of Israel and recognized it. Begin was also a terrorist in his time and became prime minister."

Later in the interview, Avital raised the issue of "settler violence," claiming, "What is happening today in Judea and Samaria, particularly in the Jordan Valley, involves a group of violent settlers, and you know that."

The host challenged her: "How can you say that Arafat was not a terrorist, yet so easily call Jews in Judea and Samaria terrorists?"

Avital responded, "We have reached such a level of extremism, cruelty, and threats that today I feel the same atmosphere that existed on the eve of Rabin's assassination - and I am afraid."

"Do you feel the same way about the threats against Netanyahu?" Dromi asked.

The former MK replied, "I know there is incitement on both sides, but there is a limit, and I don't think there have been death threats against the prime minister."