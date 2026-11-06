Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman, a democratic socialist who has been dubbed "LA's Mamdani", defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Bass in the city's mayoral election, according to a race projection issued by The Associated Press on Thursday.

With 76% of ballots counted, Raman had received 429,450 votes, representing 52.1%, compared to 394,796 votes, or 47.9%, for Bass, who conceded the race.

Raman's comparison to New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stems from their shared democratic socialist ideology and controversial positions on Israel.

According to JNS, Raman defended the movement to boycott Israel during a September 29 mayoral forum at the Skirball Cultural Center, describing it as a “legitimate form of peaceful protest". She also defended accusing Israel of “genocide" and appearing on the program hosted by controversial streamer Hasan Piker, who has faced accusations of antisemitism.

Bass, speaking at the same event, rejected accusations that Israel had committed “genocide" and expressed opposition to the boycott movement.

Following Raman's victory, Jewish Federation Los Angeles and 35 Jewish organizations and congregations issued a statement congratulating the mayor-elect while urging her to address concerns raised during the campaign.

The groups “called on her to rebuild trust with Jewish Angelenos that was strained during the campaign, starting with proactive steps against antisemitism."

They specifically cited Raman's accusations of “genocide" against Israel and her “ambiguous position on the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement," warning that these positions “call into question how she will prioritize the Jewish community’s most pressing concerns."

Rabbi Noah Farkas, president and CEO of Jewish Federation Los Angeles, said the mayor-elect needed to demonstrate a commitment to the community's security.

“Our community cannot accept continued rhetoric that harms Jews," Farkas stated, according to JNS. “As mayor-elect, she has both an opportunity and a responsibility to address these issues through meaningful engagement and clear commitments."

“Mayor-elect Raman will take office at a moment when our community is experiencing an unprecedented level of antisemitism," he continued. “At the Jewish Los Angeles Mayoral Forum in September, she said every Angeleno deserves to feel safe, including Jewish and Israeli-Americans. We call on her to fulfill that commitment."

Rabbi Pini Dunner, senior rabbi of the Modern Orthodox Young Israel of North Beverly Hills congregation, offered a considerably harsher assessment, describing Raman as “an antisemite."

“She may not admit to it, but she is someone who has no consideration for the feelings of Jews when it comes to Israel," Rabbi Dunner told JNS.

“She’s joined the very extreme elements of the progressive movement in its way of dealing with the issues of Oct. 7 and the war in Gaza, the war in Iran," he said. “Everything is about pleasing her crowd, not about dealing with the real issues at hand."

Rabbi Dunner predicted that Raman would do a “dreadful job" as mayor, adding, “It’s going to be to the detriment of all of us and of California."

Other Jewish voices expressed a more measured response to the election results.

Mitchell Schwartz, a veteran of Democratic presidential and Senate campaigns and founder of the nonprofit Jewish Solar Challenge, told JNS that he was not particularly concerned about Raman's victory despite her use of the “g-word."

“She did say ‘genocide,’ but I imagine she’ll stick to local issues. I can’t imagine her getting involved in Israel or things like that," Schwartz said. “I certainly hope not."

Rejecting direct comparisons between Raman and Mamdani, who campaigned on arresting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Schwartz added, “She’s not Mamdani."

“I don’t believe she’s anti-Israel, but I do think she mouths some of the more silly things coming out of the Democratic Socialists of America."