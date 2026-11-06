טיבי על הנהירה הערבית לקלפי ערוץ 7

MK Ahmed Tibi attacked Minister Itamar Ben Gvir on Thursday, referring to him as "Abu Nafkha," an insulting Arabic nickname roughly meaning "Mr. Blowhard," during a statement to the media after Joint List representatives recommended Gadi Eisenkot to President Isaac Herzog to form the next government.

Tibi addressed the high voter turnout among Arab Israelis in the elections for the 26th Knesset, claiming that the community had mobilized to prevent the Netanyahu government from remaining in power.

"Our community came out in massive numbers to cast a heroic vote, first and foremost as an act of self-defense against a government that attacks, incites, and harms," he said.

Tibi went on to argue that the conduct of certain government officials had actually helped increase voter turnout in the Arab community.

"Second, there are some Jews who helped us raise voter turnout, bad Jews who helped us. Those who incited, those who caused harm, those who allowed the bloodshed in the streets of Arab communities. Those who threatened to bring the settlement project to the Galilee. We are here to stop that."

Tibi attributed Netanyahu's inability to form a government to the Arab vote, which he said had reached a turnout rate of 80%.

"An 80% voter turnout is the reason Benjamin Netanyahu cannot form a government today," he declared.

He concluded with a personal attack on Ben Gvir.

"I take my hat off to our community, which came out, stopped Benjamin Netanyahu, and sent that Abu Nafkha crying in a corner because he won't have a job for much longer."