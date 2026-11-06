Montreal kosher bakery destroyed by second arson attempt in two days

A kosher bakery in Montreal was severely damaged by a suspected arson attack early Wednesday morning, marking the second time the Jewish-owned business had been targeted in less than two days, CTV News reported.

Montreal police said emergency services were called to Mimimelon, located on Saint-Louis Street in the Saint-Laurent borough, at approximately 12:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived to find flames spreading throughout the establishment.

“When police officers and firefighters arrived, the fire was raging inside the premises," Montreal police spokesperson Raphaël Bergeron said. “Some objects were found on the scene that led us to believe it was an arson."

Bergeron described the damage as extensive and confirmed that an “attempted arson was also committed at that place" at approximately 11:30 p.m. the previous night.

Police said their hate crimes unit had joined the investigation because the bakery “has ties to the Jewish community."

Mimimelon co-owner Jennie Volfson described the destruction as devastating.

“It’s horrible. It’s destructive. It’s offensive. We feel vulnerable," she told CTV News. “We feel scared. There’s no words to explain."

Calling the ordeal a “nightmare," Volfson recalled arriving at the bakery as firefighters battled the blaze.

“By the time I got here, it was just all up in flames, and the firefighters fought for hours," she said.

Volfson noted that while the neighborhood was generally peaceful, several businesses in the shopping plaza had recently experienced vandalism, including graffiti and broken windows.

She also recalled an antisemitic threat directed at the bakery last September, when a man opened the door and shouted at those inside.

“He just screamed out, ‘All the Jews will burn,’ and he took off running," she said.

Although Volfson did not report the threat when it occurred, she informed investigators about it following Wednesday's fire.

Montreal police are reviewing surveillance footage, interviewing neighboring business owners, and appealing to the public for information.

The attack comes amid a series of antisemitic incidents in Montreal since the Hamas massacre in Israel on October 7, 2023.

In November 2024, a man described as Arab allegedly entered a Jewish-owned business and threatened to kill its owners while shouting antisemitic and anti-Israel insults. The incident followed violent disturbances at a pro-Palestinian Arab demonstration, during which protesters burned an effigy of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, threw firecrackers at police, vandalized storefronts, and set vehicles on fire.

Other incidents included the desecration of a Jewish cemetery in July 2024, when stones were arranged on graves to form a swastika, and vandalism targeting a kosher restaurant and a neighboring business in March.

In July, police investigated reports of harassment directed at Hasidic Jews in the Outremont and Mile-End neighborhoods. The Council of Hasidic Jews of Quebec said worshippers returning from Shabbat services had been aggressively harassed by people traveling in a vehicle.