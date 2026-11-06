MK Yitzhak Pindrus (United Torah Judaism) on Thursday addressed his party's decision not to recommend Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next government in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at the President's Residence. He stressed that the party was not currently committed to any candidate, but rather to resolving the issue of yeshiva students.

Asked whether United Torah Judaism was still part of the right-wing bloc, Pindrus said the party would not abandon its partnership with Israel's religious community.

"We will not abandon them for a moment. The leaders of the Torah world are deeply concerned about the religious community in the State of Israel and our partnership with them," he said. "Right now, we are not recommending anyone, but if we enter negotiations with anyone, there is no doubt that the religious community in Israel will remain an integral part of our agenda."

Pindrus was then asked whether his party was concerned that it was being used to bring down Netanyahu and the right-wing bloc.

"How did you get to Netanyahu? How did you get to the right? How did you get to that?" he responded.

Asked about efforts by Avigdor Liberman and Gadi Eisenkot to court his party, Pindrus replied: "Netanyahu is courting us too. It's all fine. We're not aligning ourselves with anyone just yet."

Pindrus emphasized that his primary objective was to reach an agreement on the military draft issue affecting yeshiva students.

"We are committed to finding a solution, as I said, including on matters concerning the religious community, but right now, above all, on the issue of yeshiva students who are being persecuted," he said.

Asked whether United Torah Judaism would oppose replacing Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana, Pindrus responded briefly: "We will receive instructions, and that is what we will do."

Finally, Pindrus was asked how his party could consider cooperating with Liberman, given his previous harsh statements against the haredi community.

"I was told that there are media outlets now speaking against us because we didn't recommend Netanyahu, including some very serious things. So what, should we not forgive them? It's all fine," he replied.