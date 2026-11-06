US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Thursday rejected reports that he was considering leaving President Donald Trump's administration following the Republican Party's defeat in the midterm elections, insisting that he intended to remain in his position through the end of Trump's term.

In an interview with The New York Times, Rubio said serving under Trump until the conclusion of his presidency had “always been my plan."

“I don’t know where these things come from, to be honest with you," Rubio said when asked about reports of his possible departure.

“I love the work I’m doing," he continued. “And plus I always laugh when they say he’s going to leave his job. I go, ‘Which one?’"

Rubio's remarks followed a report in Britain's The Independent suggesting that he could resign to prepare for a potential campaign for the Republican presidential nomination in 2028.

Citing senior Republican officials in Washington and government sources in London, the newspaper reported that Rubio, who also serves as White House national security adviser, was increasingly expected to depart following Tuesday's elections, in which Democrats won control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate.

However, Rubio refused to discuss whether he was considering a presidential bid.

“I literally will not talk about 2028 anymore," he told The New York Times during the interview in his White House office. “I just won’t do it."

The Secretary of State was also questioned about Vice President JD Vance's assessment of the Republican election losses.

In a lengthy social media post Wednesday, Vance blamed the war with Iran for the party's defeat and argued that Republican voters had become dissatisfied with the administration's approach toward Israel and its economic messaging.

Asked whether he shared Vance's assessment, Rubio initially avoided addressing the criticism, saying he was not “really involved in domestic politics."

He nevertheless defended Trump's decisions, arguing that the President “deserves a tremendous amount of credit" for pursuing policies he considered necessary despite their potential political consequences.

“Ultimately, that is the price of leadership - is the willingness to do things that may not be politically popular or expedient but are necessary for your country and its long-term future," Rubio said.