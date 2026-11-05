A military court has sentenced an IDF reservist to 30 months in prison for impersonating a doctor for years, despite never completing his medical studies or obtaining a license to practice medicine.

According to a report by journalist Avishai Grinzaig, the soldier served for months as a doctor for a company operating in the Gaza Strip and tended to soldiers during the war.

According to the report, the reservist presented himself as a licensed physician, despite not completing his studies, and as part of his position in the company, even performed surgeries which he was not authorized to conduct.

Some of the procedures he performed would have been prohibited under field conditions even if he had been a licensed physician.

In one incident described in the report, a soldier who broke his nose during military service requested to be evacuated to a hospital for medical treatment.

However, the reservist who was impersonating a doctor decided to treat the injury himself. Instead of evacuating the soldier to the hospital, he attempted to reposition the broken nose manually.

The procedure was performed without anesthetic medication, medical imaging, or immobilization of the nose afterward. Following the procedure, the impostor sent the soldier back into combat without evacuating him to the hospital as he had requested.

The soldier's medical condition subsequently deteriorated, and he required reconstructive surgery on his nose.

Following the incidents, the reservist was prosecuted in a military court, which sentenced him to 30 months in prison.