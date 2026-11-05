During coalition consultations with representatives of the Ra'am (United Arab List) party ahead of the formation of the next government, Israeli President Isaac Herzog asked Ra'am chairman MK Mansour Abbas whether he considers Hamas a terrorist organization.

Abbas declined to answer either yes or no, later explaining that an explicit response could endanger him and his family.

"We are at war with Hamas, a murderous terrorist organization. Do you consider Hamas a terrorist organization?" Herzog asked directly.

"Even before we became Ra'am as a political party, we were an Islamic movement. You cannot constantly put us to this test - a test of loyalty, of upholding the law, of respecting people's dignity and ensuring their safety. You simply cannot," Abbas responded, avoiding a direct answer.

However, the issue remained on the agenda. Later in the meeting, the Director General of the President's Residence also raised the question, asking why Abbas was unwilling to explicitly define Hamas as a terrorist organization.

This time, Abbas directly addressed the reason he said he was reluctant to make such a declaration, claiming, "I have an answer, but leave me some room to serve as a bridge and to protect myself and my family. It is a matter of saving lives."