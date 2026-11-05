Democratic state Sen. Scott Wiener declared victory Wednesday in the midterm race against his Democratic rival to succeed US Rep. Nancy Pelosi, who has represented San Francisco since 1987.

As of Wednesday, The Associated Press reported that Wiener had 55.5% of the vote compared with 44.5% for his opponent, San Francisco Supervisor Connie Chan, with 57% of ballots counted.

"I’m humbled to carry forward the powerful legacy of this seat," Wiener wrote in a post on X in which he paid homage to Pelosi’s work on behalf of San Francisco and during her time as speaker of the House.

"Speaker Pelosi came to Congress to fight AIDS when too many wanted to look away, and she never stopped fighting for our city and our country. Madame Speaker, thank you," he wrote.

Wiener, who is gay, wrote that his victory was "historic" because he would be the first open member of the LGBTQ community to represent Northern California and San Francisco in particular in Congress.

His statement focused on affordable housing, universal health care and clean energy.

"On Election Day, voters across the country delivered a powerful mandate for Democrats in Congress. I’m deeply inspired by the trust they placed in us to take big swings to lower the cost of living, stop the endless wars, hold Trump and his cronies accountable for their corruption, and rein in the threat of artificial intelligence," he wrote.

Israel, however, was one of the talking points during the campaign, with both candidates accusing it of genocide against Gazans over the last three years.

Chan ran to Wiener’s left on Israel. Wiener, a self-proclaimed "lefty Jew," opposes offensive weapons sales to an Israeli government not committed to peace, but supports defensive systems. Chan supports a full arms embargo and says that Palestinian Arabs who abandoned their homes in 1948, or their descendants, should be allowed to resettle in those areas today.

Wiener’s statement that Israel committed genocide sparked backlash from major Jewish institutions and cost him his leadership role in the state legislature’s Jewish caucus. He has also clashed over the years with anti-Zionist Jews, saying in 2024 that the anti-Zionist group Jewish Voice for Peace served to "give tokenistic cover to people who make antisemitic statements."

Wiener was harassed by protesters criticizing his positions on Israel and Gaza at the San Francisco Trans March in June. He said the protesters forced him to leave the event and called their confrontation "antisemitic."

Some local Jews urged their community to support him. Arthur Slepian and Jan Reicher, the current and former presidents of the Jewish Community Relations Council Bay Area, said that Wiener "did not abandon his commitment to Jewish security, Jewish education or the physical safety of Jewish institutions" in an op-ed in J, The Jewish News of Northern California. They argued that Chan represented a greater threat, saying her supporters "have undermined Jewish safety and seek Israel’s outright destruction."

Wiener was backed by J Street, the liberal advocacy group, whose independent expenditure arm, J Street Action Fund, announced a $60,000 ad campaign for him in the primary.

Chan was supported by JVP and the Bay Area chapter of IfNotNow, another left-wing Jewish group. She also received an endorsement from Pelosi, despite the former House speaker’s more moderate politics and longtime support for Israel.