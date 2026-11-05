Attorney Michael Rabello, who served as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's personal lawyer, has decided to withdraw his candidacy for the position of State Comptroller.

The decision came in the wake of the elections for the 26th Knesset and preparations for a new vote to select the next State Comptroller, following the Supreme Court's intervention in the previous selection process.

Rabello's withdrawal comes months after his appointment was suspended due to irregularities discovered in the Knesset's voting procedure. In July, the Supreme Court issued an interim injunction blocking the appointment and ordered the Knesset to hold a new election for the position.

Following the latest election results, Netanyahu's political opponents began preparing for the new vote, which is expected to take place when the Knesset convenes for its next session.

These developments come as the position of State Comptroller has remained without a permanent officeholder for several months. Former State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman completed his term, but the process of selecting his successor has yet to be finalized.

With Rabello's withdrawal, the possibility of expanding the list of candidates and reopening the race to additional contenders is now under consideration, alongside retired Supreme Court Justice Yosef Elron, who previously sought the position.