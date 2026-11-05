A large poster depicting US President Donald Trump, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Vice President JD Vance, and US Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff was set on fire Wednesday night during a rally in Tehran's Enghelab Square, according to footage circulated on social media.

The demonstration commemorated the anniversary of the 1979 takeover of the US embassy in Tehran.

The burning followed the publication of a poster promoting the rally on Tuesday, which carried an explicit threat against Trump, declaring “We will kill Trump" in both Persian and English.

The promotional poster featured Trump, Netanyahu, Vance, and Witkoff wearing torn, burning suits, with American and Israeli flags engulfed in flames in the background.

The threat followed several similar incidents in recent months targeting Trump and members of his family.

In July, the Tasnim news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), released a video claiming that vulnerabilities and access routes involving first lady Melania Trump's security arrangements in New York had been identified.

That same month, a billboard in Tehran's Islamic Revolution Square depicted Trump apparently dead in a coffin, accompanied by the message “We will kill Trump."

In August, Iranian state television broadcast a video threatening the President's 20-year-old son, Barron Trump.

The video, titled “Where and How Barron Trump Should Be Killed," claimed that his movements had been “fully monitored" and that information had been gathered about his university, accompanying vehicles, and the positions of Secret Service agents assigned to protect him.

It also alleged that a $10 million bounty had been placed on Barron Trump, although the claim was not independently verified.

The US Secret Service subsequently confirmed that it was aware of the broadcast and was examining its contents. Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei later denied the claims that an assassination plot against Barron Trump existed.

Iranian officials have repeatedly threatened retaliation against Trump over the US drone strike during his first term that eliminated Qassem Soleimani, the commander of the IRGC's Quds Force.

Trump has warned that any Iranian attempt to assassinate him would provoke a devastating American response.