Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) on Wednesday reaffirmed her endorsement of Republican Mike Rogers in Michigan's Senate race, insisting that her decision reflected her longstanding principles despite Rogers' defeat by Democrat Abdul El-Sayed.

El-Sayed won the closely contested race with 52.52% of the vote, compared to 45.48% for Rogers, whom Stevens had endorsed just two days before the midterm elections.

In a lengthy social media statement following the results, Stevens said her convictions were “never measured by who would win at the ballot box" and acknowledged that her “decision has consequences."

“All important decisions do," she continued. “I don’t regret it, but I am truly sorry that it upset some of my colleagues and people I care about personally."

Stevens, who lost the Democratic Senate primary to El-Sayed, emphasized her “unwavering" support for Israel, describing the Jewish state as an American ally “that is imperfect and in need of some political reforms of its own."

She explained that El-Sayed's association with controversial left-wing commentator and Twitch streamer Hasan Piker had made supporting the Democratic nominee particularly difficult.

“As co-chair of the House caucus on antisemitism, endorsing a man who stood with Hasan Piker and his antisemitic bile was always a tough fit for me," Stevens wrote. “But I’ve been taught my whole political life that at the end of an election, you come together and support the winner, and I hoped I could help him moderate. Instead, he got worse."

Stevens said she regretted initially endorsing El-Sayed after the primary, rather than her subsequent decision to withdraw that support.

“I regret my original endorsement, because I could have spared the country and my family from these past few days and from attempts to find a cause for an action that is consistent with a lifetime of my beliefs," she stated. “The endorsement was the outlier act. Rescinding it was not."

The congresswoman described her original backing of El-Sayed as “highly unusual," saying that colleagues familiar with her political views understood the difficulty of her decision.

As a “student of history," Stevens said she ultimately chose to prioritize her convictions over party loyalty.

“What mattered more was truth over political convenience," she wrote. “Nothing about this experience has been easy on me or those closest to me. I was elected to do a job, and I am going to finish it. I was elected as a Democrat, and I still believe our party should be big enough for more than one viewpoint. I will keep fighting antisemitism wherever it shows up, in either party, for as long as I am in public life."

She concluded by offering congratulations “to everyone who won" and calling for continued dialogue about “how we build tolerance from viewpoints and embrace one another, especially when we disagree."

Stevens' decision to endorse Rogers had stunned fellow Democrats and prompted several members of her staff to resign.

During the Senate campaign, El-Sayed faced criticism over his opposition to American military assistance to Israel and his reluctance to directly address questions about Israel's right to exist.

He described Israeli military operations as "bloodthirsty" during the Democratic primary and accused Israel's government of genocide.

In subsequent interviews, El-Sayed acknowledged that Hamas had committed war crimes but characterized Israel's leadership as "as evil as Hamas." He also argued during an ABC News interview just days before the midterms that Israel should no longer be considered an American ally.

President Donald Trump welcomed Stevens' endorsement of Rogers and suggested that he would be pleased if she joined the Republican Party.

Asked whether he had contacted Stevens after her announcement, Trump replied, “Not much to reach out, just [to] call her and thank her. She did the right thing."

When asked whether he would welcome her into the GOP, Trump responded, “I’d love to have her."