Schumer: 'We are going to end the war' with Iran

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday pledged to use his party's newly secured Senate majority to bring an end to the war with Iran, arguing that President Donald Trump had failed to explain the objectives of the military campaign to the American public.

Speaking at a news conference following Tuesday's midterm elections, Schumer sharply criticized the administration's handling of the conflict.

“The American people don't know what the heck we're fighting for in Iran," Schumer said. “He's never made it clear. He changes his mind day-to-day and minute-to-minute. This war must end. It must end.

Schumer said Democrats had won 54 Senate seats and could potentially expand their majority to 55 or 56, giving them greater influence over the administration's policies.

Asked whether Democrats would consider using defense funding to pressure Trump into ending the war, Schumer pointed to previous votes in which some Republican lawmakers had joined Democrats in opposing the conflict.

“Look, we are going to end the war," he declared, emphasizing Congress's constitutional authority over federal spending as a potential means of limiting military operations.

Beyond the Iran conflict, Schumer outlined plans to challenge the administration on domestic economic issues, blaming Trump's policies for rising gasoline, diesel, electricity, and healthcare costs.

He said Democrats would focus on reducing household expenses, investigating alleged government corruption, and holding the President accountable for his actions both domestically and internationally.

Schumer also indicated that Democrats would pursue congressional investigations, court challenges, and legislation in response to actions they considered unlawful or contrary to the public's wishes.

His remarks followed an acknowledgment by Vice President JD Vance that the Iran war had played a role in the Republican Party's electoral losses.

"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night," Vance wrote on social media Wednesday.

Asked about Vance's statement later that day, Trump said he agreed with the Vice President's assessment.

"I thought it was good. I knew that when I went in. We stopped them from having a nuclear weapon, and they'll never have a nuclear weapon," Trump stated.

The President nevertheless defended his decision to launch the military campaign, arguing that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons remained essential.

"If I had it to do again, I'd have to do it again, because long term it's the only answer. You can't let Iran have a nuclear weapon."