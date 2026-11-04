United Torah Judaism is expected to split over its recommendations to President Isaac Herzog regarding the formation of the next government, amid the ongoing dispute over the military draft law and the status of yeshiva students.

Degel HaTorah issued an official statement on Wednesday night, based on direct instructions from leading rabbis Rabbi Dov Landau and Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch.

Under the directive, the party's representatives will not recommend any candidate to the President to form the next government. Degel HaTorah emphasized that its sole priority is to secure the status of yeshiva students and end what it describes as the persecution of Torah scholars. Accordingly, the faction will not give either political camp a blank check.

Meanwhile, the situation within Agudat Yisrael is more complicated, reflecting internal disagreements. A statement issued on behalf of Agudat Yisrael chairman Yitzhak Goldknopf said that, on the instructions of the senior Hasidic rabbis serving on the Council of Torah Sages, he would likewise refrain from endorsing any candidate for prime minister, in keeping with the position presented during the election campaign.

However, MKs Meir Porush and Elyakim Shtark, who lead a separate faction called "Chomat Torat Yisrael", have yet to make a final decision on their position.

Political sources believe that Hasidic rabbis on the Council of Torah Sages may ultimately instruct the two lawmakers to recommend Benjamin Netanyahu to form the next government, potentially creating an open split within United Torah Judaism.