Giulio Meotti is an Italian journalist with Il Foglio and fellow at the Middle East Forum. He writes a twice-weekly column for Arutz Sheva. He is the author, in English, of the book "A New Shoah", that researched the personal stories of Israel's terror victims, published by Encounter and of "J'Accuse: the Vatican Against Israel" published by Mantua Books, in addition to books in Italian. His writing has appeared in publications, such as the Wall Street Journal, Gatestone, Frontpage and Commentary.

The Islamist despises the West as decadent and unbelieving; the radical Leftist despises it as capitalist and colonial. In their rejection of the Western order, they make common cause.

Now we discover that:

The German Left won thanks to the support of terrorists and their friends.

On election night they all celebrated together.

After the criticism, the Left fearfully distanced itself from its new friends.

As one might have expected, the new friends did not find it amusing.

The Left is afraid that disloyalty will bring retaliation and is even afraid to name them in an interview.

Perhaps some of them have read what was done in Iran to their left-wing allies after the revolution.

Perhaps they remember a famous Scottish left-wing academic, Malcolm Caldwell. He said that communism in Cambodia represented “the promise of a better future for all." In December 1978 Pol Pot invited Caldwell to take part in a tour of the country. A few hours later he was killed.

We are seeing a recurring pattern across the entire West.

-In Michigan, a key American state, the Islamist Democrat Abdul El-Sayed just won the senatorial election.

-In France the Left uses “sensitive neighbourhoods" to reach the second round of the presidential elections, and we have seen how the riots are stirred up by well-funded far-left groups.

-In England Labour is electing Muslims to Parliament to compete with the Greens, who elect Islamists who shout “Allahu Akbar."

-In Sweden the Islamic vote has revived a Left in crisis.

Now, far from the ridiculous accusations of racism that the global Left hands out left and right, an explosive piece of news is shaking Berlin.

The future mayor of Berlin, Elif Eralp, admits she is afraid of the pro-Palestinians who elected her.

The explosive revelation is fromDer Spiegel.

The German weekly asked for an interview with Eralp, the Linke (German for "Left") candidate who won in Berlin.

By mistake, the staff of the Turkish-origin politician also forwarded the email exchange used to prepare the answers. Eralp writes that she is afraid to talk about Ibrahim Ibrahim, a pro-Palestinian Arab activist close to Hamas who appeared in the photos of the German left-wing party’s election-night celebrations.

“My husband is afraid of these people and so am I; I cannot put my family at risk," writes the new mayor of Berlin, who asks whether the interview can be cancelled and complains that she should never have accepted it.

When the Left comes to power it discovers that those same circles are not docile instruments, but intolerant, violent, fanatical, and capable of intimidating even those who legitimised them on the political stage.

That a politician who aspires to lead the Berlin Senate is trembling in her boots throws a precise light on the real balance of political forces. And it seems that they are somewhat different from the way politics and the media like to make us believe.

In Sweden the Minister for Housing, Mehmet Kaplan of the Greens, had to resign after his Islamist links in Turkey came to light.

According to the report of the French parliamentary commission of inquiry, “political Islam is not a fantasy, not an extrapolation, but a real, documented and visible threat." Rima Hassan, a Member of the European Parliament, has a bodyguard who is also an activist of Urgence Palestine, an Islamist and antisemitic organisation whose founder, Omar al Soumi, praised the “Al-Aqsa Flood," the name given by Hamas to 7 October.

La France Insoumise Party's deputy Thomas Portes met Haitham Abdo, head of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a terrorist organisation according to the European Union, during his visit to Lebanon. La France Insoumise Party deputy Ersilia Soudais visited pro-Hamas and Intifada influencer Elias d’Imzalène, in Paris.

Hamas leader Khaled Mashaal boasted that “the Palestinian cause has entered the minds of Westerners."

“Free Palestine" is no longer merely a declaration of war on Israel. It is a declaration of war on the entire West. Or on what remains of it.