פייגלין: לא פוסל שיתופי פעולה לאחדות

Zehut party chairman Moshe Feiglin recommended on Wednesday evening that President Isaac Herzog task Benjamin Netanyahu with forming the next government, while simultaneously calling for the dissolution of the 26th Knesset and the holding of new elections.

Addressing the press following the meeting with the President, Feiglin claimed that foreign and hostile entities interfered in the election process and influenced the results.

He also clarified that his party does not rule out collaborating with any political entity, subject to a fundamental change in government policy.

Feiglin met with President Herzog as part of the consultation meetings with the elected factions ahead of choosing a candidate to form the next government. During the meeting, he recommended Netanyahu, while presenting the Zehut party's conditions for joining the coalition.

According to Feiglin, the party's participation in a government would not depend on the identity of its coalition partners, but rather on the policies it adopts. The main condition he set was a complete rejection of what he calls the "Oslo conception," which he claims led to the October 7th Massacre, and the adoption of policies aimed at preventing a similar attack from occurring again. "We have never engaged in personal boycotts, but rather focused on ideas, and we do not rule anyone out in advance. We will be part of any government, as long as it rejects the conception that led to the disaster," he said.

A major part of Feiglin's remarks focused on suspicions of foreign interference in the election. "I made clear to the President that as Citizen Number One, he be the first to stand up for the right of the nation to elect its representatives without foreign involvement," Feiglin stated as he left the meeting.

The Zehut chairman claimed that the foreign involvement was not just an attempt to influence the vote, but actually changed the election results. He linked those he claimed were involved in interfering with the electoral process to those who financed the October 7 massacre. "The electoral process was tainted, and the election results were influenced by the same hostile foreign actors who financed the October 7 massacre. A Knesset whose composition was influenced by such foreign interference lacks legitimacy and must be dissolved immediately so that new, clean elections can be held," he said.

Feiglin also asked the President to consider granting a pardon to Amiram Ben Uliel, who was convicted of murdering three members of the Dawabshe family in the village of Duma.

"In the past, as a member of the Knesset, I worked to secure the release of Roman Zadorov. I ask you to reconsider the issue of granting Amiram Ben Uliel a pardon and securing his release," Feiglin told Herzog.