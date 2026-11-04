Gary Willig is a veteran member of the Arutz Sheva news staff.

Congratulations are in order for Chuck Schumer, the Senate Minority Leader who looks set to become the majority leader in January. His Democratic party swept back into power in Congress, delivering clear majorities in both the House and the Senate. And all it cost Schumer was his soul.

Schumer’s betrayal of every Jew in America was complete when he took to X to defend a full-blown antisemite from pushback in the Democratic Party. On Sunday, two days before the election, Schumer accused former Rep. Haley Stevens of a “despicable betrayal" because she dared to criticize Abdul El-Sayed, who, to Schumer’s, the Democrats’, and America’s great shame, will now be able to spew his hate for the Jewish people and the United States from the halls of Congress.

To Schumer, who once had the audacity to call himself a “shomer," a guardian, opposing hatred of Jews is a “betrayal." His own people mean nothing to him, nor does the good of the country. Only the short-term interests of Democrats matter, and if Jews are attacked and even killed because he decided that being a “Shomer" for Jew-haters is his true calling, then that is apparently a small price to pay.

Schumer’s defense and embrace of El-Sayed is a betrayal of the children who were nearly blown up at Temple Israel this past Spring. The moment El-Sayed tried to contextualize the mass murder of toddlers by claiming that “hurt people hurt people," he should have been beyond the pale for any decent person. But since Chuck Schumer is a despicable person who abandoned any sense of decency long ago, El-Sayed’s antisemitism is not only tolerated, it is embraced and encouraged.

Schumer already embraced open Naziism when he threw his support behind Graham Platner. Then, he was saved the consequences of his cowardice and lust for power by Platner’s other scandals, with the alleged rape of a left-wing woman being the straw that finally broke the camel’s ack, not the Nazi tattoo, Jew-hate, or even the alleged rape of a right-wing woman. El-Sayed may be a horrible person who seeks to destroy everything America stands for, but he was safe in the Democratic Party as long as he didn’t rape a fellow leftist, a very low bar to clear.

In future elections, more antisemites will run, following the example set by El-Sayed. It has now been proven that support for terrorism, hatred of America, and support for violence, including deadly violence, against Jews is not disqualifying. El-Sayed never moderated, he never even pretended that he wasn’t filled with hate for Jews or that his sympathies did not rest with those who attack Jews. Now other candidates will know that they can be as openly antisemitic as they want, and without a major change, more and more Nazis and Islamists will seek and win office. As more friends of Hassan Piker come into power, America will teeter on the edge of totalitarianism.

This is Chuck Schumer’s legacy, a Democratic Party that openly embraces Jew-hate, that defends terrorism and the attempted murder of Jewish children while protecting antisemites at all costs, a Congress that will see Goebbels-level speeches legitimizing libels against the Jewish people, an America that has moved closer to 1930s Germany than at any point in living memory.

Perhaps the betrayal was worth it for Schumer.

Perhaps becoming Senate Majority Leader will be worth actively making life more unsafe for Jewish Americans.

Perhaps having to listen to antisemites spew their vitriol in the Senate will be worth making it possible for them to get there in the first place.

But it is the millions of Jews who are not Senate Majority Leader, the children who are harassed and attacked for the crime of being born Jewish, the synagogues which have been and will continue to be targeted by Jew-haters, who will pay the price for his betrayal.