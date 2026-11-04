Shas Chairman Aryeh Deri has walked back his intention to resign from the party leadership. Deri met on Wednesday with Rabbi Moshe Maya, the senior member of the Shas Council of Torah Sages, and, following a ruling by the party's rabbinical leadership, decided to remain in the post. However, he is expected to step down as a Member of Knesset.

The decision follows a statement on behalf of the Council of Torah Sages published in the Shas-affiliated newspaper Haderech, which states that "the Council supports the movement's chairman and forbids him from resigning."

The party's rabbis stressed that during a public and political fight for the status of Torah students, there is a need for "the most experienced general to win the war." They clarified that according to Halakha and Maimonides, he is not authorized to leave his position at the height of the war.

In their letter, members of the Council of Torah Sages praised Deri's many years of public service and announced that the Shas movement would use every means at its disposal to regularize the status of yeshiva students and put an end to what they described as the persecution of Torah scholars.

The rabbis also congratulated the party's 300,000 voters and called on its representatives to continue their public service.

Deri's decision to remain chairman of the Shas movement while resigning from the Knesset is intended to allow him to continue leading the party's political and public activities from outside parliament.