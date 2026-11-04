The military censor authorized the publication of additional details on Wednesday, detailing warning signs identified by Israel ahead of the Hamas attack on October 7.

According to the newly released information, indications preceding the massacre included changes observed in Hamas's anti-tank forces and the movement of Mohammed Deif and other senior Hamas officials into underground tunnels.

These two details join other warning signs that preceded the attack and had previously been cleared for publication.

Among other things, it was previously reported that indications of preparations to launch rockets from the Gaza Strip had been detected, along with the activation of 45 Israeli SIM cards inside Gaza.

The latest disclosure provides additional information about the warning signs observed before the October 7 attack. However, it does not specify exactly when each of the newly revealed indications was detected, whether officials received the information in real time, or what actions were taken in response.