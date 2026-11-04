An employee staffing the Israeli Tourism Ministry's pavilion was attacked this morning on her way to the World Travel Market (WTM) international tourism fair in London, reportedly by an antisemitic individual.

The attack occurred after an anti-Israel protest activist approached the employee at the pavilion's information desk yesterday, asked her provocative questions, filmed the encounter, and circulated the video on social media.

Anti-Israel activists were filmed unveiling a banner in front of the pavilion that read, "every settlement is a war crime" and shouting, "this is a crime scene."

The protesters were removed by security.