US President Donald Trump's announcement that he intends to end military aid to Israel has raised serious questions about the future of security relations between the two countries. Prof. Eytan Gilboa, an expert on Israel-US relations, believes that although the time has come to change the American aid model, the manner in which the move was presented and the intention to terminate the existing agreement ahead of schedule are cause for concern.

"The statement itself and its timing are strange, to say the least," Gilboa, a lecturer at Reichman and Bar-Ilan universities and a senior researcher at the Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies, told Arutz Sheva.

According to Gilboa, Trump announced that the aid agreement signed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former President Barack Obama in 2016, which took effect in 2018 and is scheduled to expire at the end of 2028, would instead end at the close of 2026.

The agreement provides $3.8 billion in annual military assistance, including $500 million earmarked for developing missile defense systems. Gilboa emphasized that the development of these systems serves not only Israel but also American security interests.

For that reason, he believes this is not simply a budgetary decision but a potential change to one of the central components of the strategic relationship between the two countries.

"The President said this was part of a deal with Netanyahu. It's not clear who is giving what to whom," he said.

According to Gilboa, it is unclear whether the Prime Minister can agree to cancel the aid unilaterally, and he is unaware of any discussion on the matter in the Security Cabinet or the government.

"This is a critical security issue that requires discussion," he stressed.

Gilboa believes the timing of the announcement was no coincidence and links it to the US midterm elections.

The issue of aid to Israel has become controversial in some election campaigns, with opponents arguing that money transferred to Israel comes at the expense of the domestic needs of American citizens. Others have even accused the US administration of financing Israeli military operations in Gaza.

In this context, Gilboa recalled a video circulated in Michigan that criticized the use of American taxpayer money to support Israel.

However, despite his criticism of the announcement, Gilboa does not believe the current aid model should be preserved at all costs.

On the contrary, he believes a fundamental change in the way security relations between Israel and the United States are defined has been necessary for years.

In his view, the very use of the term "aid" creates a framework that does not accurately reflect the partnership between the two countries.

"I believe we need to abandon the concept of aid," he said.

According to Gilboa, assistance to Israel is included in the American foreign aid budget, partly for reasons of congressional convenience.

The result is that Israel is portrayed as receiving a large share of the American foreign aid budget, even though security relations between the two countries are far broader and more complex than a simple transfer of funds.

Instead of the existing framework, Gilboa proposes basing the relationship on the principle enshrined in American law requiring the United States to preserve Israel's qualitative military edge over its enemies.

In his view, this should form the basis of a new strategic agreement regulating Israeli defense procurement in the United States and military cooperation between the two countries.

Gilboa emphasized that Israel is not merely a recipient of American support but also a partner that contributes to US national security.

"We develop weapons together, improve American weapons based on our experience, provide them with intelligence, conduct joint military exercises, and maintain storage facilities in Israel for them," he explained.

According to Gilboa, this cooperation has also included the transfer of artillery shells to Ukraine.

He believes that if a comprehensive calculation were made of all the security contributions Israel provides to the United States, their value might even exceed the amount of financial assistance Israel currently receives.

This is the basis for his proposal to change the starting point of negotiations: rather than discussing how much aid Israel receives, the two countries should establish a security partnership based on shared interests and mutual contributions.

Nevertheless, Gilboa distinguishes between a desirable restructuring of the relationship and the immediate cancellation of an existing agreement.

He argues that the ten-year agreement should be honored until its expiration, while negotiations should proceed on a new agreement that would take effect when the current one expires at the end of 2028.

Such an approach would ensure continuity in defense planning and prevent an abrupt, unplanned change.

The problem, he explained, is the political timetable in Washington.

Formulating a new security agreement is a complex process that could take approximately two years and requires agreement between the administration and Congress.

Under the current circumstances, Gilboa fears that the composition of the next Congress could make it more difficult to secure broad support for Israel.

He sharply criticized progressive and social-democratic elements opposed to American aid to Israel, attributing particularly hostile attitudes toward Israel to some of them.

However, he noted that these groups currently constitute a minority and that the Democratic Party's leadership still includes supporters of Israel.

According to Gilboa, Trump has a window of approximately two months to work with the current Congress before the new Congress takes office.

However, even if there is political willingness to advance an alternative agreement, Gilboa finds it difficult to see how the practical and technical aspects of a broad security agreement could be completed in such a short period, particularly if the announcement was not preceded by organized preparatory work.

Gilboa recalled that Netanyahu himself had previously discussed a gradual process of changing the aid model over ten years, rather than ending assistance immediately.

From his perspective, the discrepancy between that gradual approach and the announcement attributed to Trump requires clarification regarding the understandings reached between the two leaders and how they are supposed to be implemented.

His primary concern also extends to the longer-term future.

As long as Trump remains in the White House, Gilboa believes it will be possible to secure Republican support, alongside support from some Democrats, for a new security agreement.

However, after Trump's presidency ends, the balance of political forces in the United States could change. For that reason, he believes it is important to establish a long-term agreement in advance.

"We need to announce that we are negotiating a new agreement that will take effect when the current agreement expires in 2028," Gilboa said, summarizing his proposal.

According to him, such an agreement should address both Israel's defense procurement needs in the United States and the strategic relationship between the two countries.

"There is no other solution that regulates Israel's weapons procurement requirements in the United States and our strategic relationship with them."