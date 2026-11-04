A meeting of Shas's Council of Torah Sages scheduled for Wednesday afternoon, amid reports of Party Chairman Aryeh Deri's intentions to step down from the position, was cancelled at the last moment.

According to a report by haredi journalist Yishai Cohen, Deri himself worked to thwart the meeting only an hour and a half before it began.

According to the report, the meeting was set following a discussion between Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef and the senior leader of the council, Rabbi Moshe Maya. The two decided to convene the council, setting a date and location for the meeting.

All members of the Council of Torah Sages confirmed their participation in the meeting. Even Rabbi Avraham Salim, who is currently abroad, confirmed that he would participate via telephone.

According to Cohen, Deri was notified of the meeting, which was planned without his involvement, and even initially confirmed that he would participate. However, approximately an hour and a half before the meeting, Deri reportedly worked to cancel it.

Cohen claimed that this was further evidence of Deri's control over the party, noting that some members of the Council of Torah Sages have voiced harsh criticism of the decision to cancel the meeting.

The report follows a previous report that Deri had requested to step down as party chairman, and that the party's Council of Torah Sages is expected to convene Wednesday for a decisive discussion about his political future.

The request comes just days after Shas suffered a historic defeat in the elections for the 26th Knesset, falling from 11 seats to just six.

The meeting will focus on three possible scenarios for Deri's future: complete retirement from politics and the leadership of Shas, resignation from the Knesset while remaining party chairman, or continuing in his current position without any changes.

Should the Council of Torah Sages decide to accept Deri's request to step down as chairman, the rabbis are also expected to discuss who would succeed him as party leader.

Alongside the internal disputes and questions of succession, some Shas officials have expressed concern that Deri's resignation request does not reflect a genuine intention to leave his position, but rather an attempt to prompt the Council of Torah Sages to reject his resignation and reaffirm his leadership.

According to these officials, rather than taking responsibility for the election defeat and stepping aside, Deri may present his desire to resign to the rabbis in the expectation that they will ask him to remain in his position.

The officials compared the possible move to events in 2014, when Deri announced his resignation and sent farewell letters following the release of a recording in which the late Rabbi Ovadia Yosef was heard sharply criticizing him.

Following Deri's announcement at the time, rabbis visited his home, and his resignation was subsequently rejected, allowing him to remain at the head of Shas.

Now, some party officials fear that a similar scenario could unfold, with Deri's resignation request ultimately strengthening his position despite the party's poor election performance.

Activists have also voiced criticism of the possibility that Deri will remain in office following the defeat in last week's elections, demanding that those who led the party during the elections take responsibility for the results rather than rely on public anger fading over time.

In an official statement, Shas responded: "Reports published in the media today claiming that Shas chairman Rabbi Aryeh Deri informed the Council of Torah Sages in a letter of his resignation from the Knesset and the party leadership are incorrect."