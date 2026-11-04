In a major victory for the Israel boycott movement, voters in Providence, Rhode Island, have approved a ballot measure that could result in the city divesting public funds from Israel, according to local media.

With 81 of 82 polling locations partially reported, the Rhode Island Board of Elections tallied 75% voting to approve the measure versus 25% rejecting. Both the Rhode Island Current and the Boston Globe report the measure was approved.

"We are overjoyed that the city of Providence has voted - by more than a 3 to 1 margin - to divest our collective dollars from support for genocide and ethnic cleansing," Lex Rofeberg, who runs the alternative Jewish engagement network Judaism Unbound and was an organizer with the Providence divestment initiative, told JTA. "This historic moment can serve as an example for other cities around the country hoping to align their investments with their values."

The ordinance calls for the capital city to refrain from investing in "foreign countries conducting ethnic cleansing, apartheid, illegal military occupation, or genocide." Though the ballot language does not mention Israel by name, it was heavily supported by local pro-Palestinian groups and opposed by some Jewish and pro-Israel groups.

A representative for the Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island previously told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that the group would explore legal options to challenge the ballot measure in the event that it passed.

The vote makes Providence the largest municipality yet to vote in favor of some form of Israel divestment, following the lead of Somerville, Massachusetts, whose voters approved a nonbinding divestment measure last year. Providence is home to an estimated 15,000 Jews, or around 7% of its population. Progressive Jewish groups, including the local chapter of Jewish Voice for Peace, were among the ballot measure’s advocates.

The city’s mayor, Brett Smiley, a pro-Israel Democrat who converted to Judaism while in office, lost his primary to a democratic socialist, an early indicator of which way the divestment vote would go.

Activist initiatives to challenge US financial aid to Israel have picked up steam in the years since the Oct. 7, 2023 Hamas massacre and ensuing Gaza war. On the morning of Election Day, US President Donald Trump, who described aid to Israel as a political liability, announced the US would end nearly $4 billion in annual military aid to Israel by the end of the year.