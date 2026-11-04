(New York Jewish Week) - Democratic Party supporters cheered as outlets called the race for Gov. Kathy Hochul over Republican challenger Bruce Blakeman.

Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed, as Hochul led Blakeman 75% to 25% with 14% of votes counted.

Gathering at the Hilton Midtown in Manhattan, hundreds of supporters awaited official results in a number of other New York races for statewide and federal offices that are widely expected to go Democratic. Multiple speakers predicted a nationwide "blue wave."

Both candidates courted Jewish voters throughout the campaign. Blakeman, who is Jewish and staunchly pro-Israel, frequently tied Hochul - who is also a supporter of Israel, but unlike Blakeman, is a critic of the Benjamin Netanyahu-led government - to the anti-Zionist New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani. Mamdani spoke during the event on Tuesday, shortly before polls closed, and said that today would be an inflection point for the Democratic Party two years removed from Donald Trump’s victory.

"We have begun the work of transforming our party and making it belong to working people once again," Mamdani said.

Blakeman, the Nassau County executive, focused his campaign on Hochul’s alleged failure to protect Jewish New Yorkers amid rising antisemitism and anti-Israel campus protests.

Hochul defended her record by robustly aligning herself with law enforcement, while characterizing Blakeman’s accusations as dangerous fear-mongering and political theater.

A similar dynamic played out on the street earlier in the day on the Upper West Side, where voters and canvassers were out and about.

Perhaps the neighborhood’s loudest voice was that of Jewish actress Tovah Feldshuh, whose campaign ad alongside Caroline Shinkle - the Republican candidate to succeed Rep. Jerry Nadler - was played on a loop on LED screens on the back of a truck, along with the message "STOP DSA TODAY!"

Shinkle’s opponent, Jewish State Assembly member Micah Lasher, is not endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, and is expected to run away with the election in the deep blue Manhattan district.

"Who?" one passerby exclaimed incredulously toward the Shinkle ad.

But in the recording Feldshuh raved about Shinkle, a corporate lawyer, accompanied by a dramatic orchestral score, and noted that the actress has never previously been a Republican voter. She highlighted Shinkle’s pledges to fight antisemitism and defend Israel.

"She has lived in Israel, she understands Israel, and she is not of the Jewish faith but she is one of those people who is an American of conscience," Feldshuh said in the ad.

Actress Tovah Feldshuh appears on a roving billboard for Republican congressional candidate Caroline Shinkle as it navigates New York’s Upper West Side, Nov. 3, 2026. Credit: Joseph Strauss

"Everyone wants Caroline Shinkle," she added, a play on the title of the TV show "Nobody Wants This," in which Feldshuh plays a Jewish mother.

Another passerby stopped to listen to the ad as the truck idled at 77th Street and Central Park West, and took a photo of it. "I’m convinced!" she said.

Chelsea resident Greta Schiller was not so convinced.

"Oh my G-d, don’t waste my time. I wouldn’t vote for a Republican," said Schiller, who told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency that she voted for Lasher.

Schiller is not Jewish, but said that the last few years have shifted how her Jewish wife thinks about Israel.

"Growing up as she did - you know, with her grandma collecting money for trees in Israel, and Israel as a hope - coming to an understanding that the current government was committing genocide and risking the entire state of Israel’s existence, it’s really hard. Really painful," Schiller said.

Though Lasher disputes the allegation that Israel has committed a genocide in Gaza, Schiller said she feels confident that he will be a strong critic of certain Israeli policies and support Palestinian Arab rights. She also mentioned Brad Lander and praised him for defending Palestinian Arabs’ olive harvest in Judea and Samaria.

If he wins as expected, Lasher is poised to carry the torch from his political mentor, Nadler, who is Congress’ most senior Jewish member and will retire at the end of this term.