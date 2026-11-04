Rod Blagojevich: Midterm results will 'dramatically change the Democratic Party'

Former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich warned that the Democratic Party could face significant internal divisions as it is projected to take control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, arguing that the growing influence of its socialist wing could push the party further to the left and lead to renewed efforts to investigate and impeach President Donald Trump.

Speaking in an interview with Newsmax as election results came in, Blagojevich, a former Democratic governor, said the combination of congressional gains and the apparent success of the party's socialist wing could fundamentally change the Democratic Party.

"I think the amount of House seats that they're going to win, and the fact that they're now going to control the Senate, and you have the Socialists wing of the party doing as well as they seem to be doing tonight, what I think that's going to do is create all kinds of problems within the Democratic caucus," he said.

"It's going to dramatically change the Democratic Party as it's been happening already," Blagojevich added, predicting that the political choice facing Americans in two years would become increasingly clear as Republicans seek to rebuild and Democrats move further toward socialism.

Despite his disappointment with the Republican results, Blagojevich argued that the losses were not particularly unusual in historical terms. He pointed to former President Barack Obama's first midterm election in 2010, citing the loss of 64 House seats, six Senate seats, six governorships and more than 700 state legislative seats.

"So this is not historically out of line with what was almost predictable in many ways," he said. "The fact that it happened, it's painful. I had high hopes it wouldn't be quite as bad. I thought the Republicans would hold on to the Senate."

Blagojevich also attributed part of the Republican setback to Trump's decision to enter an unpopular war to prevent a country hostile to the United States from obtaining nuclear weapons. He defended that decision, arguing that its political consequences had cost the president support, even among members of his own party.

"It's a hard thing being president. President Trump made a courageous and very hard decision, and he lost a lot of support as a result of that, including from his own party," he said. "And I think that was reflected in the vote tonight."

The conversation then turned to the future of the MAGA movement and the working-class Democrats who had supported Trump. Asked whether some of those voters might now gravitate toward Democratic Socialists, Blagojevich insisted that Trump remained committed to their interests.

He pointed to Trump's tax policies, including his efforts to eliminate taxes on tips, overtime pay and Social Security benefits, describing them as policies traditionally associated with Democrats.

"The problem is the electorate didn't hear that," Blagojevich argued. "What they heard were some of the other things, the affordability issues and all the rest."

He said Democrats would now have an opportunity to work with the Republican president on those economic concerns, but predicted that the party's leadership would instead face intense pressure from its socialist wing to pursue a more confrontational approach.

"Now, the Democratic Congress has a chance to work with this Republican president to address those issues, but they're not going to," he said. "It's going to be investigations and impeachment."

Blagojevich specifically warned that House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries and other relatively moderate Democrats would be unable to resist demands from the party's left flank.

"It will be a weaponized Congress, because the pressure from the socialist wing is going to be so hard that Hakeem Jeffries and these other Democratic quasi-moderates are going to cave," he said.

The former governor predicted that such an approach could ultimately provoke a backlash among voters who want Congress to focus on practical solutions rather than political investigations.

"I think the American people are going to see that. They're going to recoil from that, because they want the problems that the American people are facing to be solved. They don't want to see all this weaponization by Congress going after people who try to destroy lives."