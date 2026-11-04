Syrian security forces announced Tuesday that they had prevented a terrorist attack targeting the Homs oil refinery, alleging that a cell affiliated with Hezbollah was behind the plot.

According to Arab News, Syria's General Intelligence Directorate and Internal Security Forces conducted a joint operation that disrupted the planned attack. A statement from the Internal Security Forces identified the suspected perpetrators as members of a Hezbollah-linked cell.

Authorities did not disclose the identities of those involved, details of the planned attack, or whether any suspects had been detained.

The announcement followed a statement issued by Syrian intelligence on Sunday reporting that an attack on the refinery had been prevented, although officials did not initially identify the group allegedly responsible.

The Homs facility is one of Syria's two principal oil refineries, alongside the refinery in Baniyas. It supplies the domestic market with petroleum products, including diesel, fuel oil, and kerosene.

The alleged plot came amid a series of attacks targeting Syria's energy infrastructure.

On October 15, a pipeline transporting petroleum products between Baniyas and Homs was damaged in what Syrian officials described as sabotage, resulting in a fuel leak. That same day, an explosion struck a gas pipeline in the northeastern Hasakah province, causing a fire and requiring emergency repairs.

Syrian authorities have also reported several operations against suspected Hezbollah activity in recent months.

In September, security forces announced the arrest of three alleged members of a Hezbollah-linked cell accused of planning rocket attacks in the southern province of Daraa.

On July 16, the Syrian Interior Ministry reported intercepting a shipment near the Iraqi border containing drones, long-range projectiles, and guided anti-tank missiles. Officials said the weapons were being transported through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Several days later, authorities reported preventing another attempt to smuggle ammunition into Lebanon.

On August 8, joint security operations in Tartous resulted in the seizure of assault rifles, RPG ammunition, and other weapons and ammunition allegedly intended for transport to Lebanon.

Hezbollah has rejected accusations that it operates cells in Syria, maintaining that it has no presence in the country and does not participate in military or security activities there.

The Lebanese terrorist organization previously played a major military role in supporting Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad during the country's civil war, before his government was toppled in December 2024.