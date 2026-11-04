International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi on Tuesday called for a diplomatic resolution to the dispute over Iran's nuclear program, warning that Tehran's nuclear activities continued to raise serious concerns despite extensive damage caused by military strikes.

In an interview with Colombia's Caracol Radio, Grossi stressed his preference for negotiations over military action.

“As a diplomat, I always pursue political and diplomatic solutions," he said.

Grossi described Iran's nuclear program as highly ambitious and said Tehran had failed to provide the transparency required by the UN nuclear watchdog regarding certain aspects of its activities.

He also highlighted Iran's enrichment of uranium to 60% purity, noting that it was the only country without nuclear weapons enriching uranium to that level.

At the same time, Grossi acknowledged that Israeli and American military operations had substantially weakened Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

“It is true that, as a result of the attacks, there has been a significant physical degradation of the infrastructure of Iran's nuclear program," he said.

The IAEA has conducted virtually no inspections in Iran since hostilities resumed in February, leaving the agency unable to verify the condition of Tehran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium or inspect nuclear facilities damaged during the strikes.

In September, the IAEA Board of Governors referred Iran to the UN Security Council over its failure to cooperate with an investigation into traces of uranium discovered at undeclared locations.

Grossi's comments came as diplomatic efforts to resolve the confrontation continued. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said this week that indirect discussions through Qatari mediators were making progress, although the sides had yet to reach an agreement.

Meanwhile, there has been ongoing speculation that US President Donald Trump could order a resumption of military strikes against Iran.

Trump shot down that speculation for the time being, having told the Financial Times on Tuesday that he was not planning an immediate military strike against Iran, expressing satisfaction with Washington's position in the ongoing confrontation while emphasizing that American forces remained prepared to act if necessary.

The President told the Financial Times that American forces were "locked and loaded if we need to go, but there may be no reason for it."

He also expressed confidence in the negotiations, stating, "We seem to be getting everything we want".