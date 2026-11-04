Sara Netanyahu, the wife of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, attended a meeting with representatives of the right-wing bloc to discuss suspicions of foreign interference in the Knesset elections. According to participants, she made strong remarks about the election results and the alleged violation of Israel's sovereignty, Channel 13 News reported Tuesday evening.

According to the report, the meeting focused on allegations that foreign actors may have interfered in the electoral process, an issue at the center of the political controversy surrounding the election results.

Sources who attended the meeting said the Prime Minister's wife addressed the suspicions in particularly forceful terms.

"Our country is being stolen from us. The elections are being stolen. Foreign countries have infiltrated and are stealing our sovereignty. This is extremely serious, and we must not let it pass without taking action," Netanyahu reportedly told those present.

Likud rejected the report and denied the statements attributed to Sara Netanyahu.