US President Donald Trump warned Tuesday that he would use his veto authority to block Democratic legislation if Republicans lose control of Congress in the midterm elections, while expressing confidence that he could continue advancing his agenda regardless of the results.

In an exclusive interview with CBS News before polls closed, Trump dismissed concerns that a Democratic majority in either chamber could significantly limit his presidency.

"I have the ultimate power - it's called 'veto,'" Trump said, welcoming the prospect of being nicknamed "Mr. Veto" if Democrats gain control of the House or Senate.

Although polls suggested Republicans were at risk of losing their House majority, Trump maintained that his administration would retain considerable authority over federal policy.

Citing recent Supreme Court decisions that he believes have strengthened presidential authority, Trump said he intended to continue pursuing his priorities through executive action even if Congress attempted to obstruct them.

"The presidency, our presidency, is considered a strong presidency. You can do a lot," he said.

Trump also suggested that repeatedly rejecting Democratic legislation could eventually force opposition lawmakers to negotiate with him.

"Historically, you veto for a couple of months and then they come and say, 'We've got to make a deal,'" he said.

According to CBS News, the White House has already been discussing potential executive actions in anticipation of a divided government.

Two people familiar with the private discussions identified Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller and Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought as central participants. Immigration and trade were among the policy areas reportedly under consideration.

One person close to Trump predicted that "while Democrats may win power," the President would "keep the power to do almost everything he wants" on trade, border security, federal government operations, foreign policy, and national security.

Turning to Tuesday's elections, Trump credited his extensive campaign appearances with improving Republican prospects in races that had previously appeared likely to favor Democrats.

"If you remember, about 30, 40 days ago, people were saying it's going to be a big loss, and now people are talking about, like we could even win it," Trump said. "I think the tour made a big difference. I did 29 days, 33 of these things, and they were all massive rallies, they were big rallies. No one has ever done anything like it. And I think we got the word out. I think we got the enthusiasm out, too."

Despite his optimism, the President declined to predict whether Republicans would retain their congressional majorities.

"We'll have to see," Trump said, acknowledging that elections often produce unexpected results. "Will we win? We have a good chance. But we're not going to be embarrassed."

Asked about his own political future, Trump said he had not begun discussions with advisers about a possible presidential campaign in 2028, which would face substantial constitutional and legal obstacles.

For now, he said, Republicans had a "very good bench" of potential presidential candidates.