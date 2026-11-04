Watch Live: 2026 midterm election results, news and analysis | CBS News

Vote counting began Tuesday evening (Wednesday morning in Israel) in the US midterm elections, which will determine the composition of both chambers of Congress, alongside gubernatorial elections in several states.

Republicans and Democrats are awaiting results that could shift the balance of power in Washington, although it may take several days to determine which party will control Congress.

The first polls closed at 1:00 a.m. Israel time Wednesday (6:00 p.m. EST Tuesday) in parts of Kentucky and Indiana. Polling stations in additional states will gradually close throughout the night until voting concludes across all 50 states.

Live updates (all times listed are Israel time):

2:40 a.m. - Incumbent Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff of Georgia, who is Jewish and aligned with the party's progressive wing, won reelection to the Senate after defeating Republican Congressman Mike Collins, according to Decision Desk HQ.

2:28 a.m.: Democratic Senator Mark Warner wins a fourth term representing Virginia in the US Senate, defeating Republican Bert Mizusawa.

2:00 a.m.: Final polls are now closing in these states: Georgia, Kentucky, South Carolina, Vermont, Virginia, Indiana.

WATCH LIVE: 2026 Midterm Election Results

At the center of the elections is control of the two chambers of Congress, the House of Representatives and the Senate. Both bodies are responsible for passing legislation, approving budgets, and overseeing the executive branch, but they differ in their composition, members' terms of office, and powers.

The House of Representatives consists of 435 voting members elected from congressional districts across the country. The number of representatives allocated to each state is determined by its population. As a result, populous states such as California have dozens of representatives, while smaller states have only one.

Members of the House serve two-year terms, meaning all 435 seats are contested in every congressional election. A party that wins at least 218 seats holds a majority in the chamber when all seats are filled.

The Senate, by contrast, has 100 members, with two senators representing each of the 50 states regardless of population. Senators serve six-year terms, with approximately one-third of the seats up for election every two years to ensure continuity in the chamber's work.

In the current elections, 35 Senate seats are being contested, including 33 in the regular election cycle and two additional seats in special elections in Florida and Ohio.

Alongside the congressional elections, Americans are also voting in gubernatorial races, state legislative elections, and contests for other public offices. Some states are also holding ballot initiatives on legislative and public policy issues.

The battle for control of the House of Representatives is particularly close, given the Republicans' narrow majority. A relatively small number of seats changing hands could be enough to give Democrats control of the chamber.

In the Senate, Republicans enter the elections in a stronger position. Ahead of the vote, the party holds 53 seats, compared to 45 held by Democrats and two independents who caucus with them.

To secure a 51-seat majority in the Senate, Democrats need a net gain of four seats. With only 35 of the chamber's 100 seats being contested, the outcomes of closely fought races could prove decisive in determining control of the upper chamber of Congress.