Zehut Party chairman Moshe Feiglin welcomed US President Donald Trump's announcement that he had reached an agreement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to end annual American financial aid to Israel, calling the move an opportunity to restore Israel's national independence.

"I very much hope that the American president will indeed keep his promise and permanently halt the transfer of funds to Israel," Feiglin stated.

Feiglin argued that the financial assistance, which amounts to billions of dollars annually, represents a relatively insignificant portion of Israel's economy. He also claimed that the United States receives benefits from Israel that far exceed the value of the aid it provides.

"In economic terms, this is a negligible sum relative to Israel's gross national product," he said, adding that Washington benefits from Israeli intelligence, technological developments, and Israel's role in confronting regional threats.

However, Feiglin stressed that the central issue is not financial but political.

"The main issue is not the money. The main issue is the price," he declared. "For the illusion of American aid, we pay every single day with the most precious currency a free people possesses: our sovereignty."

According to Feiglin, the longstanding American assistance arrangement has undermined Israel's ability to make independent decisions on matters of national security and foreign policy.

"This arrangement was never a free gift. It has become a lease agreement under which Israel mortgages its political and security independence," he argued.

Feiglin accused Washington of treating Israel as a dependent state rather than an equal ally, claiming that American officials have repeatedly sought to dictate Israeli military decisions.

"For decades, Washington has grown accustomed to treating the State of Israel not as an equal ally, but as a protectorate - an armed client state to which American officials may dictate where to fight, when to cease fire, which withdrawal lines to retreat to, and how to determine its own fate," he said.

"For a mess of pottage in the form of supposed aid, we have surrendered our ownership rights over our homeland and our national freedom of action."

Feiglin maintained that ending American financial assistance would remove the justification for what he described as excessive American involvement in Israeli decision-making.

"The moment the 'aid' stops is the moment we must announce to the Americans and the entire world: The mortgage has expired," he stated.

"Israel is not an American aircraft carrier, and it is no longer subject to the dictates of the State Department."

Despite his criticism of American influence, Feiglin emphasized that he supports maintaining relations between Israel and the United States, provided those relations are based on equality and respect for each country's independence.

"Relations with the American superpower must be based solely on mutual respect, shared values, and common interests - between two sovereign nations. Not between a patron and a client state," he said.

Feiglin concluded by portraying the potential termination of American aid as an opportunity rather than a setback for Israel.

"Ending the aid is not a threat. It is liberation," he declared.

"The time has come for us to once again be a free people in our own land."