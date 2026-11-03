Troops from the IDF's 7th Brigade Combat Team have completed eight months of operational activity in southern Lebanon, during which they eliminated approximately 400 Hezbollah terrorists and destroyed around 3,500 terrorist infrastructure sites belonging to the organization.

Throughout the operation, brigade forces targeted the terrorist networks established by Hezbollah in southern Lebanon, focusing on destroying operational infrastructure, locating weapons, and eliminating Hezbollah operatives.

One of the main objectives was the destruction of Hezbollah's underground infrastructure, including complexes known as "refuge cities." According to the IDF, these facilities formed part of an underground infrastructure network established by Hezbollah with financial support from the Iranian regime.

The complexes were destroyed by troops from the 7th Brigade in cooperation with soldiers from the Yahalom Unit, which specializes in special engineering operations, including missions targeting underground infrastructure.

Alongside operations against these complexes, the troops destroyed thousands of additional infrastructure sites used by Hezbollah throughout the brigade's areas of operation.

According to IDF figures, approximately 400 Hezbollah terrorists were eliminated during the eight months of operations, while soldiers conducting searches discovered hundreds of weapons belonging to the organization.