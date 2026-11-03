In a sea of antisemitism: Yechiel Jacobs, one of the biggest advocates of Israel

Comedian and pro-Israel activist Yechiel Jacobs revealed that death threats against him and his mother nearly convinced him to stop creating videos defending Israel. Speaking with Inbal Ann Bouskila during a podcast conversation at the i24NEWS studios, Jacobs described how a social media project he began shortly after October 7 grew into a platform with nearly a million followers.

Jacobs began posting videos about a month after the October 7 attacks, responding to anti-Israel statements and antisemitic rhetoric circulating online. Rather than confronting the claims through traditional political arguments, he chose comedy, often impersonating Italian-American comedian Sebastian Maniscalco.

"Anger was the driving force," Jacobs explained. "I decided, I'm going to use this anger and this drive that I have, but I'm going to use it in a positive way."

His first video, posted when he had just 863 Instagram followers, received half a million views by the following day. His second video surpassed one million views.

But the growing audience also brought threats.

"I had people reaching out to my mom, threatening her and saying, 'We're going to find you and your son,'" Jacobs recalled.

The threats forced him to reconsider his public advocacy. "I don't even know if I want to do this. This is dangerous," he remembered thinking.

Ultimately, he decided to continue. "I made the decision, I'm going to do it full on. I'm going to double down."

He began posting daily and has continued creating pro-Israel content ever since.

Reaching People Who Knew Little About Israel

Jacobs told Bouskila that humor allows him to reach viewers who might otherwise scroll past serious discussions about Israel.

He recalled meeting a non-Jewish woman after a comedy show in Miami who told him that his videos had sparked her interest in Israel and Jewish culture. After watching his content, she booked a flight to visit Israel with her father for the first time.

"Forget about changing people's minds," Jacobs said. "It's making people aware just of the beautiful state of Israel."

He argued that comedy can be especially effective among younger audiences accustomed to consuming information through short videos on Instagram and TikTok.

The Unexpected Struggle Behind the Comedian

Despite his confident public persona, Jacobs revealed something that surprised Bouskila: he considers himself an introvert and struggles with social anxiety.

"I could do a show in front of 2,000 people for 45 minutes," he said, explaining that ordinary conversations with strangers can make him anxious.

Jacobs also spoke about the appreciation he receives from Israelis, recalling a humorous encounter at Jerusalem's Mahane Yehuda market, where a fan enthusiastically praised his "antisemitism videos" within earshot of a confused British couple.

As for his next plans, Jacobs said he hopes to bring his stand-up comedy to Israeli audiences with a tour in the coming months.

"I'm long overdue," he said. "I can't wait."