Steve Apfel is a veteran authority on Israel bashing, his 2012 book “Hadrian’s Echo: The why’s and wherefores of Israel’s critics" received expert acclaim.

“Our bible is international law" vowed Andrew Standley an EU ambassador to Israel.

It could be the normal claptrap or rhetoric that politicians print like currency. Although outbursts directed at Israel are seldom normal. To believe critics it cannot help violating their sacred codes of law.

But the diplomat hadn’t meant to be facetious. He reacted civilly to the Rabbinical Congress for Peace, after the Zionist group told Standley that Judaic law prohibits Israel dividing the land. Hacking parts off to accommodate the two state concept involved a grave sin.

The Euro zone, he retorted, believes in its bible much as the Jews believe in theirs. And therefore Israel is compelled to share from the River to the Sea with Palestinian Arabs.

Fellow Eurocrat, Martin Schulz , made of sterner stuff, warned Israel that the EU was dead set on slapping it with a trade ban.

“There is enormous pressure, also in the European Parliament, to label products because a lot of my colleagues consider the settlements illegal. They think the rule should be that products coming from regions with an illegal status couldn’t have normal access to the European market".

“Illegal status" gives the game away. A smoke and mirrors game. Schulz and co postulate a Jewish ghetto bounded by a Green Line .

The line got its name from the colour of ink diplomats picked to demarcate the armies of Israel, Jordan, Syria and Egypt after Israel defeated the Arabs in 1948. It was and remains an armistice line. In the absence of a concrete border it acted as a boundary of Israel until 1967 when the Arabs were put to the sword once and for all.

Drawing a line convenient to the narrative “Occupied Palestinian Territories" was a neat way of turning Jews into trespassers. Live or operate a business beyond that green marker, and they’re vagrants, thieves, illegals stripped of the right to live anywhere at all.

Compared to robotic condemners of Israel, Standley was a moderate in 2013, the era of President Obama who led the liberal disdain for the country throughout the West.

Today Standley would be an anachronism when we look at the desperados manning the seats of power in Europe. He believed implicitly that international law had the piety of the Hebrew bible.

How times have changed. Back then Europe had no agenda to prohibit Jewish

"settler" products. It merely desired to label imports accurately. To allay the fear of consumers who in ignorance might, God forbid, buy something made by a Jewish "settler".

Today the hatred is palpable. Forget product labels. Now the naked agenda is to ban trade with “illegal" Jewish settlements. Europe and Israel are on a collision course. Playing the end game.

To this effect, in September 2026 a host of governments including Britain, Canada, France, Ireland, Poland, Spain and Portugal fired a missile - a statement decrying the, “Unprecedented levels of settlement expansion. The time has come to take further action to uphold our commitment to protect the two-state solution, our interests and to stand up for our values before it is too late."

“Our values" would be? No prize for the correct answer.

Europe, gullible or vicious, has earmarked the “West Bank" for the homeland of people driven to make holy war. Israel, driven to make holy `peace, is a headache for policy makers not coping with non-absorbing migrants driven to make Europe’s Jewish communities run the gauntlet.

“Our values" are hypercritical into the bargain. On the one hand Europe is going to ban imports of goods and services from Jewish "settlements" because they supposedly violate laws on "occupation". On the other hand Morocco , an occupier in earnest, came from Brussels with a handshake and a deal.

Canny law advisors had assured the EU that no law stopped it making a fisheries deal with Morocco over the occupied waters in Western Sahara. Companies in Europe climbed on board, and began drilling for oil in those occupied waters. A dubious United Nations took legal advice on the matter. Sure enough - Brussels had violated international law.

On such corny heels did condemnation and resolutions follow at the UN? Israel should be so lucky. Brussels fat cats were dead set on the Aladdin’s trove to the degree that they offered Morocco royalty payments for access to the illegally occupied zone.

So what makes "occupation" goods from Israel un-kosher while Europe pays Morocco for the privilege of doing business with it?

The supremos of Europe know what. Dyed in the wool anti-Jews, they wrap the truth in probity and wrap probity in religiosity (“Fervent or overly theatrical display of religious behaviour, viewed as sanctimonious drivel"). Mickey Mouse international law is the refuge of every antisemite on God’s earth.

Europe reaps manifold political rewards by the Jewish ghetto narrative. (1) It pacifies and coddles the Muslim invaders of Europe. (2) It makes overtures to please its trade and diplomatic partners in the Arab world. (3) Not least, apparently it’s no big deal for Europe’s bully President Trump with geopolitical ambitions of his own.

Thus the EU is emboldened to open its bible at the Fourth Geneva Convention and turn Israeli policy makers into copycat Nazis.

“ Population transfers for the purpose ofestablishing settlements are forbidden under international humanitarian law. This is regardless of whether people are being directly transferred or indirectly transferred through incentives, encouragements or other measures facilitating their settlement in the occupied territory."

The slanderers steer clear of the source, Article 49 of the Convention. It is displayed on the website of the International Red Cross like a framed commandment on the wall of the devout: “The Occupying Power shall not deport or transfer parts of its own civilian population into the territory it occupies."

The grammar counts. “Deport" and ‘Transfer’ in that sentence are active verbs. They tell us that civilians are being herded or forcibly moved. They are not going voluntarily. No connection to Israel whatsoever. Its people get economic incentives to live or run businesses in the occupied territories. It is up them - no one is herded or forcibly transferred.

To claim otherwise is more than a trick. Philip Spoerri the International Red Cross Director of International law and Cooperation, dug up the dirt without knowing it. In a paper he delivered in 2009 he stated,

“The decision to draft the Geneva Conventions of 1949 was sealed by the tragedy of World War II, and the conventions were intended to fill the gaps in international humanitarian law exposed by the conflict.

He meant Article 49 alluding to Nazi Germany forcibly transferring parts of the population in territories it occupied before and during WW2. Mostly these deportations involved the masses of Jews sent to occupied territories in order to be exterminated in Poland and elsewhere.

One can’t be more racist than equating a kinship between Israeli authorities and Hitler’s who despatched the Jews to slave labour and death. Indeed, the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) defines one aspect of antisemitism as, "drawing comparisons of contemporary Israeli policy to that of the Nazis".

“Nothing is new under the sun" King Solomon said. How prophetic.

Many connect the yellow star inscribed with Jude or Juif or Jood, to the Holocaust. In point of fact making Jews identifiable goes back to medieval times or earlier. They could be herded into ghettos with ease. This hampered social interaction and made inroads into their humanity.

Technical or tactical adjustments may alter the substance or appearance or method, but the obsession to quarantine Jews is eternal.

Our global village may not be the medieval hamlet but the hallmarks of the yellow star are evident. Borne instead of worn it sets Israel apart, along with its products and businesses like Ahava cosmetics or Max Brenner chocolate shops.

Boycotted by stores, besieged by mobs, shunned by shoppers, Israeli products will come with the warning label, ‘Made in Israel’ or ‘Made in the Occupied West Bank.’ As with tobacco and alcohol, consumers have to be warned off deleterious Zionist merchandise.

It may begin with a boycott of settler products. But it sure as hell will devolve into severing Israel from “decent society", if that is how you regard the West.