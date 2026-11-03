Israel's National Cyber Directorate has issued an urgent warning to supermarket chains, food companies, and logistics centers across the country following a wave of cyberattacks in Europe in which hackers remotely seized control of refrigeration and freezer systems in supermarkets, causing extensive damage.

According to reports from Europe, dozens of supermarkets and shopping centers in seven countries were targeted in cyberattacks that caused temperatures inside refrigerators and freezers to rise to 50 degrees Celsius or higher. As a result, large quantities of food spoiled, leading to significant financial losses.

The attacks were reported in Belgium, Luxembourg, Sweden, Ireland, the Netherlands, Estonia, and Finland. Carrefour and IKEA were reportedly among the retailers affected. The identities of those responsible remain unknown.

Last month, a similar attack was reported to have affected at least 700 supermarkets in France, causing millions of euros in losses. Meanwhile, US authorities are investigating whether refrigeration system malfunctions at military bases in August were connected to the incidents in Europe.

The National Cyber Directorate explained that the attackers exploited vulnerabilities in internet-connected control systems, remotely changed temperature settings, and activated defrosting systems, causing refrigerators and freezers to overheat. Some incidents also reportedly resulted in equipment damage and fires.

In response, the directorate contacted Israeli supermarket chains in recent hours and instructed them to immediately inspect their refrigeration and control systems, particularly those that allow technicians and service providers to access equipment remotely. The chains were also asked to report the protective measures they had implemented.

The recommendations include preventing control systems from being directly exposed to the internet, replacing default passwords, updating outdated systems, securing remote access through multi-factor authentication, and enabling alerts for unusual temperature changes.

The National Cyber Directorate emphasized that attacks of this kind can disrupt not only computer systems but also day-to-day business operations and the supply of essential goods to the public.