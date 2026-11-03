US Vice President JD Vance said Monday that negotiations with Iran had made progress and that Washington remained optimistic about reaching an agreement, but stressed that any settlement would require verifiable guarantees that Tehran would not rebuild its nuclear program.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Vance said he had recently discussed the negotiations with President Donald Trump and that both believed a diplomatic resolution remained possible.

"We've had a number of good conversations with the Iranians," Vance said. "I actually spoke with the President of the United States about this an hour ago."

"The President and I both feel pretty good about the prospects for potentially coming to a negotiated settlement. We're going to keep on working at it. You never know, of course. The Iranians are always a little unpredictable, and as the President always says, he retains kinetic options, he retains non-kinetic options," the Vice President added.

"We've certainly made some progress. We'll see if we can make some more," he said.

Asked whether Washington had established a deadline for Iran to reach an agreement before American military strikes could resume, Vance said no ultimatum had been issued.

"No, we haven't set deadlines. I mean, look, we've said, 'Here's what we want.' And what we want is, having destroyed their nuclear program, we want to make sure they don't rebuild it or try to rebuild it. That's what matters most to the United States."

Vance said the administration recognized Iran's concerns about national sovereignty and economic recovery, but emphasized that any agreement would have to include enforceable commitments concerning its nuclear activities.

"The thing I've picked up is they care a lot, obviously, about their sovereignty. They care a lot about economically rebuilding. We do think that there is a pathway there, but it really does require a firm commitment and a verifiable commitment that they don't rebuild that nuclear program."

His comments followed similar expressions of optimism from Trump, who said Monday that Tehran wanted an agreement and suggested that falling oil prices reflected expectations that renewed hostilities could be avoided.

"Oil Prices are DROPPING LIKE A ROCK, down almost $10 a Barrel, A RECORD, because people feel that there will not be a War with Iran. Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible. It could happen!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Speaking separately to reporters at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, DC, Trump reiterated his belief that an agreement was within reach.

“They want to make a deal. And it could happen."

The President also claimed that American military operations had already achieved their objectives against Iran.

"We had a war with Iran. We won, and I don't even know if you can call it a war because we haven't been fighting for months," Trump said, adding, "It’s not a war. We’ve done very little fighting. We've wiped out their military and air force and we did everything we had to do."

Trump attributed a reported $10-per-barrel decline in oil prices to American military successes and predicted further reductions. He also said Iran was facing severe financial difficulties, including inflation exceeding 300%.

Despite his optimism about negotiations, Trump warned Sunday that military action remained an option if Iran failed to reach an agreement.

Addressing a campaign rally in Iowa ahead of Tuesday's midterm elections, the President said, "The only reason we are not finished with Iran is because I want to be nice. I want to try and save all those lives if I can. But at some point, we're going to have to give them the hammer."

Trump also predicted that the conflict would end soon, without specifying when.

Meanwhile, indirect negotiations between the United States and Iran continued through Qatari mediation.