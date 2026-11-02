Duvi Honig is Founder & CEO, Orthodox Jewish Chamber of Commerce

Putting party before country is a sellout of principles and a dangerous game of dirty politics. When political loyalty becomes more important than national security, fighting antisemitism and standing against terrorism, we have crossed a line that should never be crossed.

Congresswoman Haley Stevens of Michigan and Senator John Fetterman of Pennsylvania have challenged their own Democratic Party on issues they believe are matters of principle. Their willingness to break with party expectations raises a question that goes far beyond politics: Should loyalty to a political party ever come before loyalty to country?

On November 1, Stevens endorsed Republican Mike Rogers for the United States Senate instead of Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed. Her decision followed concerns about extremist rhetoric and El-Sayed's association with political commentator Hasan Piker, whose statements about Israel and other issues have drawn criticism.

Rather than overlook those concerns for the sake of party unity, Stevens made a decision that immediately drew criticism from fellow Democrats and members of her own staff.

Senator Fetterman has taken a similar stand on principle, repeatedly challenging Democrats over their positions toward Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. He has warned that if the Democratic Party officially becomes anti-Israel, it would cross a line that could force him to reconsider his party affiliation.

These developments raise a much larger concern about political loyalty and the willingness to confront extremism.

Seriously, does identifying as a Democrat suddenly give someone associated with the Muslim Brotherhood, a terrorist organization or extremist ideology a free pass? Are Americans expected to overlook support for terrorism or threats to democracy simply because someone carries the right political label?

Political affiliation cannot be a shield against legitimate scrutiny. The Muslim Brotherhood and other radical Islamist movements deserve serious examination, and individuals who advocate violence or excuse terrorism should be held accountable for their actual words and actions, regardless of party affiliation or religion.

That is what makes the reaction from Stevens' own staff so troubling.

Her longtime chief of staff, Justin German, and several other aides resigned following her endorsement of Rogers. German expressed shock and heartbreak and encouraged support for the Democratic nominee.

They have every right to disagree and resign. But where was the same public urgency about the concerns that prompted Stevens to cross party lines in the first place?

Shame on a political culture that treats breaking with the party as a greater offense than the serious concerns an elected official is attempting to address.

Staff members are entitled to their political convictions, but public service cannot demand unconditional obedience to a party. Their reaction invites a simple question: Are they defending democratic principles or demanding political conformity? Or is it their own future that worries them?

That question extends well beyond Stevens' office. Fetterman has faced criticism for his unwavering support for Israel and his willingness to challenge Democrats who take positions he believes undermine America's ally.

Neither official should be immune from disagreement. But disagreement should focus on the substance of their decisions, not simply the fact that they refused to follow the party line.

And the same standard must apply to Republicans. No political party owns patriotism, and neither should be allowed to excuse extremist rhetoric, antisemitism or threats to national security for political convenience.

America's relationship with Israel, the fight against terrorism and the protection of democratic values are too important to become bargaining chips in partisan politics. Political parties exist to serve the country, not the other way around.

Our elected officials take an oath to defend the Constitution, not to provide unconditional loyalty to a political organization. Their responsibility is to the American people, even when fulfilling that responsibility creates political consequences.

That is the principle at the center of the decisions made by Stevens and Fetterman. Their circumstances are different, but both have shown a willingness to act independently when they believe their party has crossed a line.

Kudos to Congresswoman Haley Stevens and Senator John Fetterman for their values, convictions and willingness to put country before party.

Leadership is not measured by how faithfully someone follows a political party. It is measured by whether they are prepared to stand by their principles when doing so is difficult.

Country before party. Principles before politics. No exceptions and no free passes for extremism.