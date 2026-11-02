Ayelet Kreuzer, who grew up in the haredi community and served in the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, announced on Monday that she is taking up the position of spokesperson for the far-left organization Breaking the Silence.

In a post published on social media, she sharply criticized the IDF Spokesperson's Unit, accusing it of distorting information provided to the public and claiming that, during her military service, she participated in drafting statements that, according to her, presented a picture that did not reflect reality.

She said that during her service, she was exposed not only to IDF operations in the Gaza Strip and Judea and Samaria, but also to the way information about those operations was communicated to the public in Israel and around the world.

According to Kreuzer, "I saw just how much control the IDF Spokesperson has over shaping our perception of reality, and its problematic manipulation of the truth, as though it were just another public relations agency rather than, God forbid, a body accountable to the public."

Later in the post, she made serious allegations about the way statements released to the media were drafted, even acknowledging that she herself had been involved in those processes.

"During my service, I manipulated the details that were released to the media," she wrote.

The post announcing her move from the IDF Spokesperson's Unit to Breaking the Silence sparked strong reactions on social media, with many criticizing Kreuzer for her remarks and the accusations she leveled against the military.

Among those responding was Deputy Minister Almog Cohen, who attacked Kreuzer and her statements.

"Appalling. But she gives us a clear picture of just how much sickness exists within the institutions and how deeply you have infiltrated them," Cohen wrote.