Senior Religious Zionist rabbis affiliated with the Torat Ha'aretz Hatova organization have issued a public statement following the Knesset elections, expressing strong opposition to the establishment of a government that does not have the support of a Jewish majority in the Knesset. The rabbis warned that such a government would not be recognized by the Jewish people.

In the letter, signed by 17 prominent Religious Zionist rabbis, the signatories emphasized that the Jewish character of the State of Israel requires the formation of a government supported by a clear Jewish majority, particularly in light of the security and diplomatic challenges facing the country.

"The State of Israel is exactly what its name implies - the one and only state of the Jewish people. This is also stated in the Declaration of Independence," the rabbis wrote at the beginning of their statement.

They went on to clarify their opposition to the establishment of a government dependent on the support of non-Jewish Knesset members.

"It is inconceivable that an Israeli government would not have the backing of a clear Jewish majority in the Knesset, particularly when we must confront grave security and diplomatic issues that are matters of life and death for us."

The rabbis added an unequivocal statement regarding the legitimacy of any government that failed to meet the condition they had set.

"The Jewish people will not recognize a government that does not have the backing of a solid Jewish majority in the Knesset."

The rabbis concluded their statement with the declaration: "Be strong, and let us strengthen one another for the sake of our people and the cities of our God!"

The letter was signed by Rabbi Yaakov Ariel, Rabbi Zalman Baruch Melamed, Rabbi Isser Klonsky, Rabbi David Chai HaKohen, Rabbi Yaakov Filber, Rabbi Yaakov Shapira, Rabbi Elyakim Levanon, Rabbi Eitan Eisman, Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu, Rabbi Eliezer Igra, Rabbi Moshe Gantz, Rabbi Michael Hershkowitz, Rabbi Uri Cohen, Rabbi Yehoshua Magnes, Rabbi Mordechai Nagari, Rabbi David Turgeman, and Rabbi Yosef Artziel.