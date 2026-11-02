Israel's National Cyber Directorate has issued an urgent warning to supermarket chains, food companies, and logistics centers across the country, calling on them to immediately secure their refrigeration and freezing systems against cyberattacks.

The warning follows a wave of unusual cyberattacks in Europe, in which hackers managed to remotely take control of temperature control systems in supermarkets, alter refrigeration settings, and cause large quantities of food to spoil.

The attacks resulted in significant financial losses and disruptions to retail operations. In some cases, they also caused equipment damage and fires.

According to the National Cyber Directorate, the attackers exploited vulnerabilities in internet-connected control systems, remotely changing temperature settings and activating defrosting mechanisms, causing refrigerators and freezers to heat up.

The incidents demonstrate how vulnerabilities in operational systems, or a failure to implement basic cybersecurity measures, can lead within hours to damaged inventory, disruptions to business operations, and even safety hazards.

In response, the National Cyber Directorate has again contacted Israeli retail chains in recent hours, urging them to conduct immediate inspections of their refrigeration and control systems, particularly those that allow remote access by technicians and service providers.

The companies have also been asked to report back to the Directorate on the inspections conducted and the protective measures implemented.

Among the recommended precautions are ensuring that control systems are not directly accessible from the internet, replacing default passwords, updating outdated software and equipment, securing remote access through multifactor authentication, and activating independent alerts to detect unusual temperature changes.

The National Cyber Directorate stressed that the incidents in Europe highlight the importance of protecting not only conventional information systems but also internet-connected operational equipment.

Cyberattacks targeting such systems could directly disrupt business operations and threaten the supply of essential products to the public.

The Directorate called on all organizations operating refrigeration and remote-control systems to review their cybersecurity protections and report any suspicious activity to its emergency hotline at 119.