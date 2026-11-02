Modern warfare is determined not simply by firepower, but by the electronic networks and industrial infrastructure that sustain it. Iran’s military strategy relies on ballistic missiles, drones, integrated air defences and decentralised command systems designed to deter a technologically superior adversary. Yet this dependence on interconnected electronic systems also creates vulnerabilities that deserve serious strategic consideration.

An electromagnetic pulse (EMP) has been discussed as a potential means of disrupting electronic systems across a wide area. Its actual effects would depend on the technology employed, the circumstances of its use, the resilience of individual systems and the extent of their protection. It would not guarantee the collapse of Iran’s military capabilities. Nevertheless, the possibility of widespread electronic disruption raises a critical question: could an EMP fundamentally alter not only the opening phase of an Israeli Air Force (IAF) campaign, but also Iran’s ability to sustain a prolonged conflict?

The Military Dimension: Disrupting the Networks Behind the Weapons

Iran’s ability to detect incoming threats, coordinate air defences, communicate orders and organise retaliation depends on networks of sensors, communications equipment, power supplies and electronic controls. Disruption to these interconnected systems could complicate Tehran’s ability to mount a coordinated response. Even partial degradation could have significant consequences for a military whose deterrent depends on its capacity to operate as an integrated force.

The implications extend beyond operational command. Iran’s military-industrial establishment depends on sophisticated manufacturing equipment, electronic control systems, testing facilities, communications networks and reliable electricity. Facilities involved in producing and maintaining missiles, drones, guidance systems and other military equipment rely on a combination of specialised machinery and digital infrastructure.

An EMP could potentially damage or disrupt vulnerable electronic components, depending on the intensity of exposure and the level of protection. However, it would not automatically destroy industrial machinery, erase stored designs or render every production facility inoperable. The more consequential concern is the possibility that damage to critical electronic controls, power systems and communications could interrupt manufacturing, complicate maintenance and delay the production or replenishment of military equipment.

In a prolonged conflict, the ability to replace expended weapons and repair damaged systems may be as important as the initial size of an arsenal. Disruption to industrial operations could therefore have implications extending well beyond the first hours of a campaign.

The Energy Dimension: Oil, Gas and Electricity

Iran’s energy sector represents another important consideration. Oil and gas production, processing, refining, storage and distribution rely on extensive electrical, electronic and industrial control systems. Modern energy infrastructure uses sensors, automated controls, communications networks and monitoring equipment to manage complex operations safely and efficiently.

An EMP could threaten vulnerable electronic components and control systems, potentially disrupting some operations. The consequences would depend on the specific exposure, equipment design, protective measures and availability of replacement components. Critical distinctions matter: an EMP would not directly destroy oil reserves, underground gas deposits or pipelines simply because they exist. Nor would it necessarily disable every refinery, pumping station or processing facility.

Nevertheless, disruption to control equipment, electrical systems and supporting communications could complicate production, refining and distribution. Depending on the extent of the damage, restoring operations could require specialist equipment, replacement components and extensive technical inspections.

The potential consequences would reach beyond the energy sector itself. Oil and gas revenues are important to Iran’s economy and its ability to finance state activities, while domestic energy supplies support transport, industry, public services and military production. Significant disruption could place additional pressure on the government’s ability to sustain economic activity and a prolonged military confrontation.

Electricity generation presents a related but distinct challenge. Iran’s power system includes generating stations, substations, transmission networks and distribution infrastructure. Although an EMP would not automatically destroy generating turbines or transformers, vulnerable control electronics, protection systems and communications equipment could be affected under sufficiently severe exposure.

Damage or disruption at critical points could complicate grid management and contribute to outages. The extent and duration would depend on which components were affected, whether protective systems functioned as intended, and how quickly operators could isolate faults and restore service.

The consequences could be substantial because electricity underpins virtually every other sector: military communications, industrial production, water treatment, hospitals, telecommunications and fuel distribution. An extended power disruption could therefore produce cascading effects across the economy and complicate the operation of both military and civilian institutions.

Yet the same interdependence cuts both ways. Iran’s energy infrastructure is geographically dispersed, and not every facility would necessarily experience the same effects. Backup generation, hardened equipment, manual operating procedures and spare components could provide resilience. A credible assessment must account for these factors rather than assume a nationwide collapse.

Strategic Implications for Israel

The central strategic question is not whether an EMP would instantly disable Iran’s entire military and industrial base. That would be an unjustified assumption. It is whether electronic disruption could compound other pressures on Iran’s command networks, military production, energy supplies and capacity to sustain operations.

For Israel, any assessment must consider the relationship between electronic warfare, conventional strike capabilities, intelligence, air-defence suppression and the resilience of critical infrastructure. An EMP would introduce considerable technical uncertainty and escalation risks. Its potential effects on civilian electricity, fuel supplies, water systems and essential services would also raise serious humanitarian and strategic concerns.

Moreover, disruption is not synonymous with permanent destruction. Some systems might recover quickly; others could require extensive repairs. The practical consequences would depend on the scale and distribution of damage, Iran’s preparedness and its ability to adapt under pressure.

Beyond the Battlefield

Iran’s military strength cannot be measured by missile inventories and drone numbers alone. It also depends on the industrial facilities that produce those weapons, the energy infrastructure that powers those facilities and the electronic networks that coordinate military operations.

This interconnectedness creates potential vulnerabilities, but it also demands analytical discipline. An EMP is not a universal switch capable of turning off an entire country. Its effects would be uneven, technically contingent and potentially far-reaching.

The strategic lesson is nevertheless clear: modern military power rests on an ecosystem of weapons, communications, industry and energy. Understanding how disruption to one part of that ecosystem might affect the others is essential to evaluating Iran’s ability to wage and sustain war.

Bottom Line: Would an EMP Work as an Opening Move By the IAF?

A preliminary EMP could, in theory, have its greatest operational value at the opening of an Israeli strike by disrupting elements of Iran’s integrated air-defence network, including sensors, communications, command links and supporting power systems. Even temporary or uneven degradation might create a window in which the IAF could engage a broad range of high-value military targets with less immediate resistance, potentially reducing the need to conduct a lengthy suppression-of-enemy-air-defences (SEAD) campaign before attacking them.

That possibility would remain highly contingent on the EMP’s actual effects, Iran’s redundancy and recovery measures, and the ability of Israeli forces to exploit any disruption quickly. It would therefore represent a potential opening advantage, not a guaranteed substitute for intelligence, electronic warfare, conventional air-defence suppression and follow-on strikes