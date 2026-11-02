Israel's first ambassador to Somaliland, Michael Lotem, formally presented his diplomatic credentials at the Presidential Palace in Hargeisa last week, the Foreign Ministry announced Sunday.

The ceremony marked a historic milestone in relations between the two countries, making Lotem not only Israel's first ambassador to Somaliland but also the first ambassador from any sovereign state to be officially accredited to the self-declared republic.

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar welcomed the development, emphasizing Israel's commitment to expanding cooperation with Somaliland.

“Israel is determined to develop and strengthen its relations with Somaliland. The appointment of ambassadors, in accordance with the agreement reached when our countries established mutual recognition, is another important step in deepening the ties between us," Sa'ar said in a statement released by his office.

Lotem, whose appointment was announced in April , previously served as Israel's ambassador to Kenya, Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan.

Israel established diplomatic relations with Somaliland after formally recognizing its independence in December 2025, becoming the first country to do so. It remains the only sovereign state to have officially recognized Somaliland, which Somalia continues to regard as part of its territory.

Less than two weeks after the recognition announcement, Sa'ar traveled to Somaliland as part of efforts to advance the newly established relationship.

Diplomatic engagement continued in January, when President Isaac Herzog met Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Following their meeting, Herzog wrote on social media, 'I welcome the establishment of diplomatic relations between our two nations and look forward to deepening our bilateral cooperation for the benefit of both our peoples."

Abdirahman also welcomed the meeting, writing, "Our discussions focused on strengthening and advancing bilateral relations between the Republic of Somaliland and the State of Israel."