US President Donald Trump is considering another round of military strikes against Iran following Tuesday's midterm elections, while privately questioning the performance of senior Pentagon officials who advised him during the war, The Atlantic reported Sunday.

According to two outside advisers close to the President, Trump has asked allies for their assessments of Secretary of War Pete Hegseth and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Dan Caine, both of whom played central roles in planning and overseeing the military campaign against Iran.

The report said Trump has grown increasingly frustrated with the conflict's duration and its potential impact on Republican prospects in the midterm elections. Some of his advisers believe the President is looking to hold officials accountable for earlier assessments that the war would be brief and decisive.

Hegseth has reportedly faced criticism from individuals close to Trump who believe he has presented an overly optimistic assessment of the military campaign.

Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell rejected that characterization.

“Secretary Hegseth always provides the President and White House senior leaders the full operational picture," Parnell said, describing suggestions to the contrary as “dead wrong."

The White House also publicly expressed confidence in both Hegseth and Caine.

White House spokesperson Anna Kelly praised their work at the Pentagon and stated that “President Trump and everyone at the White House have full confidence in both Secretary Hegseth and General Caine, who are fully aligned with the President’s mission."

The Atlantic confirmed reports that Hegseth, Caine and Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), were at the White House last week as the administration reviewed options for renewed military action against Tehran.

The proposals reportedly include limited strikes lasting several hours, a campaign extending over several days, or a more extensive operation lasting weeks. Other possibilities include maintaining the American naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz while threatening further military action.

One proposed operation would focus on Iran's nuclear facilities, while a broader campaign could target Iranian military defenses and infrastructure.

Supporters of renewed strikes reportedly believe that additional military pressure, combined with existing economic restrictions, could force Tehran to make concessions in negotiations. However, officials also raised concerns about Iranian retaliation, further depletion of American munitions and another increase in global oil prices.

The Atlantic reported that Trump had not yet authorized additional strikes, although advisers believed a decision could come shortly after the elections.

Diplomatic efforts have continued alongside the military preparations. Vice President JD Vance sent a letter last week to Iranian national security chief Mohsen Rezaei proposing renewed direct negotiations, with Iran's nuclear program to be addressed from the outset.

International mediators who delivered the letter reportedly sought to arrange a meeting later this week, around the same time Trump could decide whether to resume military operations.