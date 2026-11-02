Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Sunday that diplomatic efforts involving Qatari mediators were making progress, although Tehran and Washington had yet to reach a final agreement.

"Consultations with the mediators regarding the two-day plan are continuing and moving toward implementation, but we have not yet reached a definitive conclusion," Araghchi said.

The Foreign Minister explained that an Iranian delegation, headed by a deputy foreign minister, had recently traveled to Qatar to continue discussions with mediators who had visited Tehran over the preceding weeks.

He emphasized that the delegation's visit was not intended to include direct negotiations with American officials.

"Reaching a conclusion depends on the answers the other side provides to our questions," Araghchi added.

He also said Iran remained prepared to pursue either diplomacy or military defense, depending on Washington's "rationality."

His remarks followed reports Saturday that negotiations in Qatar had produced preliminary understandings on several issues, including Iran's nuclear program, shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and potential economic incentives for Tehran.

According to those reports, an American delegation was expected to join Iranian representatives for discussions in Doha.

Despite the ongoing diplomatic efforts, the Trump administration continued considering possible military action against Iran.

On Thursday, Admiral Brad Cooper, commander of US Central Command (CENTCOM), personally briefed President Donald Trump at the White House on potential operations against Tehran.

Trump also spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday, with Iran among the subjects discussed.

On Sunday, the President indicated that the conflict with Iran would soon be resolved, either through negotiations or additional American action.

"We've had such a victory and we'll put it away very soon, one way or the other. Either they'll make a deal or we'll just end it, end it the, I guess you could say, maybe the easy way," Trump said.